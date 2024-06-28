CALHOUN, Ga., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) Second Quarter 2024 earnings release on Thursday, July 25, 2024, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 11:00 am ET.

What: Mohawk Industries, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2024 Earnings Call When: July 26, 2024

11:00 am ET Where: www.mohawkind.com

Select “Investor Information” How: Live over the Internet – Simply log on via the web at the address above or

Register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10190272/fceb831600 Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (US/Canada)

Dial 1-412-317-1843 (Int’l)

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through August 23, 2024, by dialing US: 1-877-344-7529, Canada: 1-855-669-9658 or International: 1-412-317-0088 and entering Conference ID # 1152692. The call will be archived and available for replay under the “Investor Information” tab of mohawkind.com for replay for one year.

ABOUT MOHAWK

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk’s vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, and vinyl flooring. Our industry leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex. During the past two decades, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world’s largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand and the United States.

Contact:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer

706-624-2239