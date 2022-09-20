Breaking News
Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market to Value $2 Bn by 2030, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc

Major molded interconnect devices market participants include TE Connectivity, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, GALTRONICS, Molex LLC, RTP Company, BASF, EMS- Chemie AG, Ensinger, Zeon Corporation, SelectConnect Technologies Suzhou Cicor Technology Co. Ltd (Cicor Group)

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The molded interconnect devices (MID) market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 2 billion by 2030, according to latest market research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The rising miniaturization trend in electronics and semiconductor industries is fostering the business expansion.

The 3D-molded interconnect devices can enable original product manufacturers to lower the number of electronic parts, leading to reduced assembly time, miniaturization of electronics, and space-saving circuitry. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on sustainability across the electronics manufacturing sector is another key reason behind the widespread deployment of MIDs. They are composed of thermoplastic substrates, which offer superior environmental benefits over conventional printed circuit boards.

Film injection molding and other MID processes to gain traction

In terms of process, the MID market divided into two-shot molding, laser direct structuring, and others segment. The others segment in molded interconnect devices market is projected to depict a CAGR of over 10% through 2030. Other MID processes include film injection molding and hot sampling, as per the report. The popularity of these processes is increasing, owing to their adhesive conducting qualities. They also can contribute to cost reduction, product development speed, and streamlining of production operations, which may lead to increased adoption in the formulation of molded interconnect materials.

Rising integration of advanced electronic circuitry in the military and aerospace sector

Based on application, The military and aerospace industry recorded revenue of around USD 20 million in 2021. This was credited mainly to the trend of integrating advanced electronic circuitry along with physical packaging across the military sector. Moreover, the need for optimizing the weight of components used in spacecraft is increasing, accelerating the deployment of molded interconnected devices (MID) technology in aerospace applications.

MEA to become a key destination for MID developers

The Middle East and Africa MID market is anticipated to value nearly USD 100 million by 2030, due to the rising government initiatives to expand smart cities. The building automation trend is also gaining momentum in and around the region, says the report. These factors are augmenting the demand for advanced and miniaturized electronic devices, stimulating regional industry development.

Acquisition initiatives to define the industry landscape

The competitive landscape of the molded interconnect devices industry is inclusive of TE Connectivity, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, GALTRONICS, Molex LLC, RTP Company, and SelectConnect Technologies Suzhou Cicor Technology Co. Ltd (Cicor Group), among other companies. These industry participants are emphasizing merger and acquisition strategies to diversify their presence in the market. For instance, in December 2021, Molex LLC acquired the core technology and intellectual property of Keyssa, Inc. With the acquisition, the company gained access to Keyssa’s wireless chip-to-chip technology, helping it diversify and expand the micro-connectors portfolio.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2   Executive Summary
2.1    Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) industry 3600 snapshots, 2018-2030
2.2    Business trends
2.2.1    Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2023 – 2030
2.3    Regional trends
2.4    Process trends
2.5    Application trends
Chapter 3   Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Industry Insights
3.1    Introduction
3.2    COVID-19 impact
3.3    Russia-Ukraine war impact
3.4    Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) industry ecosystem analysis
3.5    Profit margin analysis
3.6    Technology & innovation landscape
3.7    Raw material analysis
3.8    LDS plating material analysis
3.9    Patent landscape
3.10    Key initiative & news
3.11    Regulatory landscape
3.12    Industry impact forces
3.12.1    Growth drivers
3.12.1.1    Growing adoption of wearable electronic devices in North America
3.12.1.2    Favorable government regulations for the electronic waste reduction in Europe
3.12.1.3    Proliferation of Electric Vehicles (EV) sector in Asia Pacific
3.12.1.4    Surge in smartphone demand across the globe
3.12.1.5    Growth of semiconductor manufacturing industry in developing countries
3.12.2    Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.12.2.1    High cost fluctuation in raw materials
3.12.2.2    High tooling cost
3.13    Investment portfolio
3.14    Growth potential analysis
3.15    Porter’s analysis
3.16    PESTEL analysis

