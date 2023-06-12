[211+ Pages Report] The global molded underfill material market size was valued at USD 7.98 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 12.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. The molded underfill material market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growth in the semiconductor industry.

NEW YORK, United States, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Molded Underfill Material Market 2023 – 2030” in its research database. According to the latest research study, the demand of global molded underfill material market size was worth at around USD 7.98 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.50% and is anticipated to reach over USD 12.25 billion by 2030.

Molded Underfill Material Market Overview:

The semiconductor industry uses molded underfill material (MUF), an encapsulant, frequently to safeguard and strengthen the connections between printed circuit boards (PCBs) and integrated circuits (ICs). After the IC has been mounted to the board, this resin-based substance is injected into the space between the board and the chip. After the curing process is finished, the structure solidifies and forms a rigid barrier around the integrated circuit. Since the protective covering is initially molded in a specific shape before application, MUF is also known as molded underfill. The exact fit, size, and dimensions of the IC, as well as the nearby PCB components, define the shape. The manufacturing and distribution of molded underfill material to end users in the semiconductor industry is the focus of the molded underfill material industry. A number of beneficial variables are anticipated to drive demand during the forecasted period of time.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the molded underfill material market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 5.50% between 2023 and 2030.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The development of the semiconductor industry is expected to result in an enormous spike in demand for molded underfill materials.

Based on application segmentation, flip chips were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on type segmentation, dynamic mechanical analyser technology was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Molded Underfill Material market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Molded Underfill Material market include;

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

NAMICS Corporation

Won Chemical Co. Ltd.

Namics Technologies Inc.

Zymet Inc.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

Indium Corporation

Master Bond Inc.

KYOCERA Corporation

Epoxy Technology Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tanaka Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Dymax Corporation

Shenzhen Shengxin Automation Equipment Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. and others.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

Growth in the semiconductor industry to act as a major growth propeller

The rapidly expanding semiconductor sector worldwide is expected to fuel growth in the market for molded underfill materials. The high rate is caused by rising electronic device consumption, which has become ingrained in today’s technologically advanced society. Additionally, as the semiconductor industry grows, businesses in the electronic device sector are spending more money and non-money resources on developing new technology, which could increase demand for effective molded underfill material. Additionally, the MUF-related technological developments that are advancing could lead to increased revenue. This is mostly due to the development of new integrated circuits (ICs) that are more compact yet have more complicated designs, which has led to an increase in the need of encapsulating materials that protect ICs from mechanical stress and temperature changes.

Restraints:

High cost of MUF production to restrict the market growth

Due to the high cost involved in the production and use of molded underfill materials, the global market for these materials is predicted to face certain growth obstacles. Since these encapsulation units are made of specialized materials, sophisticated processing methods are needed. They also demand support from knowledgeable, experienced people. Additionally, high-quality raw materials must be employed in the production of MUF. Together, these characteristics have an impact on the component’s overall cost, which poses a significant growth constraint because it may lead businesses to hunt for less expensive alternatives.

Segmentation Analysis:

The global molded underfill material market is segmented based on application, type, and region.

By Application

Flip Chips

Ball Grid Array

Chip Scale Packaging

The global market is divided into three application-based segments: flip chips, ball grid array, and chip scale packaging. Due to the growing popularity of flip chip packages in the semiconductor industry, the flip chip segment is where molded underfill material is most frequently used. Despite being smaller, they function well. When compared to conventional wire-bonded packaging, they use less energy. Using solder bumps, the IC die are directly attached to the PCB or substrate during the flip chip packaging process. MUF is then injected all around the die when the procedure is finished. This offers mechanical assistance and defense against mechanical and thermal stresses. The worldwide semiconductor business will be valued $522.5 billion in 2021, according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization.

By Type

Thermal Mechanical Analyzer Technology

Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer Technology

The global market is divided into two types of segments: dynamic mechanical analyzer technology and thermal mechanical analyzer technology. Due to its adaptability and broad variety of applications, dynamic mechanical analyzer technology (DMA) saw the highest growth in the molded underfill material market in 2022. The dynamic mechanical characteristics of materials, such as temperatures, frequencies, and deformations, can be measured with this method. The various viscoelastic behaviors of materials, such as modulus, damping, and creep, are also studied using them. The thermal mechanical analyzer can be used to understand more about the unit’s thermal characteristics. More than 4.9 billion people worldwide will be using mobile phones in 2021, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Molded Underfill Material Market By Application (Flip Chips, Ball Grid Array, And Chip Scale Packaging), By Type (Thermal Mechanical Analyzer Technology And Dynamic Mechanical Analyzer Technology), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

Regional Analysis:

North America will experience significant growth

North America: North America is predicted to experience the strongest growth in the market for molded underfill materials, with the US leading with the largest regional share. The increasing demand for innovative packaging solutions in the electronics industry, which is further bolstered by the existence of numerous major companies in the market, is one of the main drivers of growth.

Europe: The desire for smaller electronic gadgets and rising investments in the semiconductor industry may be the causes of the growth rate in Europe. Additionally, the expanding use of ICs and PCBs in the rapidly changing regional automotive electronics industry may also be advantageous for regional expansion.

Asia-Pacific: China, India, and Japan are predicted to be the region with the fastest growth during the forecast period, making Asia-Pacific the fastest-growing continent.

By Region

North America (The U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Southeast Asia)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 7.98 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 12.25 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.50% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, NAMICS Corporation, Won Chemical Co., Ltd., Namics Technologies, Inc., Zymet, Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd., Indium Corporation, Master Bond Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, Epoxy Technology, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tanaka Chemical Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Dymax Corporation, Shenzhen Shengxin Automation Equipment Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Intel Corporation, Texas Instruments Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., and Qualcomm Inc. Segments Covered By Application, By Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Recent Industry Developments:

In March 2023, Transphorm Inc., a leading supplier of high-performance and highly reliable gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products announced a partnership with Weltrend Semiconductor Inc that deals with adapter USB Power Delivery (PD) Controller Integrated Circuits (ICs). The companies in a joint move unveiled GaN System-in-Package (SiP). The new IC offers 93% better power efficiency as compared to its contemporaries

In January 2023, NXP Semiconductors, a Dutch semiconductor company, announced the inauguration of its new and state-of-the-art facility research & development laboratory in Bengaluru, India, thus giving the economy a much-needed boost. The Union Ministry of India is pushing the country’s semiconductor ecosystem

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Molded Underfill Material industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Molded Underfill Material Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Molded Underfill Material Industry?

What segments does the Molded Underfill Material Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Molded Underfill Material Market sample report and company profiles?

