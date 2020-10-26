Moleaer & ASU confirm nanobubbles produce reactive oxygen species, hydroxyl radicals, known to eliminate hard-to-kill pathogens

Breaking News
Research continues to show nanobubbles eliminate harmful pathogens and remove hard-to-treat contaminants from water

Carson, CA, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moleaer, a leading nanobubble technology company, in collaboration with Arizona State University’s (ASU) Research Center for Nanotechnology Enabled Water Treatment (NEWT) has confirmed that Moleaer’s nanobubbles injected in water produce reactive oxygen species (ROS) consisting primarily of hydroxyl radicals (•OH). This discovery values Moleaer’s nanobubble technology well beyond hyper-efficient oxygen transfer and sheds more light on the unique benefits of nanobubbles that have been observed across hundreds of customer installations.

One of the strongest known oxidants, the hydroxyl radical, is used broadly to improve water quality because of its ability to target hard-to-treat and hard-to-kill contaminants like organic pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. Hydroxyl radicals are commonly produced in an advanced oxidation process (AOP) using ozone and hydrogen peroxide or either of these chemicals in combination with ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Moleaer’s technology has significant potential for generating a chemical-free nanobubble AOP using only air and water.

Dr. Paul Westerhoff, Ph.D., PE, BCEE, ASU School of Sustainable Engineering and The Built Environment, said: We found over the course of our research that Moleaer’s nanobubbles hold the potential for developing a chemical-free advanced oxidation process which could be used in a number of water treatment applications.”

“As we continue our endeavors to advance nanobubble technology and the science of nanobubbles, this discovery is another step towards providing large-scale, chemical-free solutions for removing water contaminants and inactivating waterborne pathogens,” says Andrea White, Moleaer’s Application Engineering Leader.

Moleaer has partnered with industry-leading researchers at world-renowned universities, including UCLA, Arizona State University, Clemson University, University of Pittsburgh, Wageningen University, and Virginia Tech University, to validate new applications of its nanobubble technology. Through these partnerships, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles can solve complex challenges in the water sector, including irrigation and surface water. The results show that nanobubbles injected in water can eliminate pathogenic microorganisms like harmful bacteria and algae, breakdown organic contaminants, and oxidize iron and other metals.

Last month, in partnership with Moleaer, a team at Virginia Tech University published research in Foods, confirming the ability for nanobubbles to eliminate microbes that cause seafood-borne infections.

For more information on Moleaer’s nanobubble technology, please visit moleaer.com

###

About Moleaer
MoleaerTM is an American-based nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock the full potential of nanobubbles to enhance and protect water, food, and natural resources. Moleaer established the nanobubble industry in the U.S. by developing the first nanobubble generator that can perform cost-effectively at municipal and industrial scale. Through partnerships with universities, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles can solve complex industrial challenges in agriculture, horticulture, wastewater, aquatic management, and resource recovery. Moleaer has deployed nanobubble generators at more than 500 customer sites worldwide since 2016. To learn more, visit: Moleaer.com

About nanobubbles
Nanobubbles are 2500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt and invisible to the naked eye. Nanobubbles remain suspended in water for long periods of time, acting like a battery that delivers oxygen continuously to the entire body of water. As oxygen is consumed, the nanobubbles diffuse more oxygen into solution, sustaining dissolved oxygen levels. Moleaer provides the highest proven oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with over 90 percent oxygen transfer efficiency at standard conditions (SOTE) with only two feet of submergence (Michael Stenstrom, UCLA, 2017).

