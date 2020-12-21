Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Molecula Named in Gartner Market Guide for Analytics Query Accelerators

Molecula Named in Gartner Market Guide for Analytics Query Accelerators

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

Molecula provides a centralized feature store that accelerates and unifies data access to make 100 percent of data available for use in real-time.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molecula, an enterprise feature store built for machine-scale analytics and AI, today announced it was mentioned as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Analytics Query Accelerators1. Gartner identified Molecula as an Accelerator offering.

According to Gartner, “Data and analytics leaders continue to struggle with getting value from data lake initiatives that have grown to be unwieldy or that cannot deliver adequate performance as they have evolved. Analytics query accelerators provide a means of making data in semantically flexible data stores more accessible for production and exploratory use. For those data lakes that store some of their data in semi-structured or structured and understood form, the accelerators provide a means of accessing the data in situ.

“Analytics query accelerators provide optimization on top of semantically flexible data stores, typically associated with data lake architectures. Data and analytics leaders should use these offerings to accelerate the time to value of their data lake initiatives as they move toward operational production delivery.”

Molecula offers a new approach for continuous, real-time data analysis and AI through its centralized feature store. Molecula enables access to 100 percent of an organization’s big data, regardless of format or source location, for immediate, millisecond analytics performance.

By automating the process of converting data into features – the data format required for use with AI – Molecula keeps data at its source and extracts only features into a centralized feature store. This process eliminates the need to copy, move, or pre-aggregate data, maintains up-to-the-second updates, and provides a secure data format for sharing. All of an organization’s data can be converted to features and analyzed with full fidelity, made accessible in one centralized store for all analytics and AI projects.

Features create a 60-90 percent reduction in footprint compared to data and enable query performance orders of magnitude faster. This offers organizations considerable savings in data preparation and hardware costs, and a faster path to business outcomes.

“We believe our inclusion as an Analytics Accelerator in this Gartner Market Guide validates our groundbreaking approach to making data more accessible and more computable in real-time,” said Mimi Spier, chief strategy and marketing officer of Molecula. “Computing on features unlocks the value of data and empowers companies to focus on extracting value from data instead of architecting, deploying, securing, and managing data infrastructure for every project.”

Molecula’s solution transformationally leverages big data, machine learning, and AI within the financial services, healthcare, life sciences, public sector, and technology industries so that organizations and companies can securely access and perform computations on any and all data at unprecedented speeds – with low latency and a fraction of the hardware.

1 “Gartner Market Guide for Analytics Accelerators,” by Analysts Adam Ronthal, Merv Adrian, Henry Cook, December 9, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Molecula
Molecula is an enterprise feature store that simplifies, accelerates, and controls big data access to power machine-scale analytics and AI. The platform continuously extracts features, reduces the dimensionality of data at the source, and routes real-time feature changes into a central store, enabling millisecond queries, computation, and feature re-use across formats and locations without copying or moving raw data. The Molecula feature store provides data engineers, data scientists, and application developers a single access point to graduate from reporting and explaining with human-scale data to predicting and prescribing real-time business outcomes on all data. As an overlay to conventional systems, feature stores are easily adaptable, outperform traditional data-oriented approaches, and significantly reduce complexity, costs and risk.

Molecula is the enterprise version of Pilosa, an open-source feature-first storage format with 2,100+ global users. Molecula was founded in 2019 and has offices in Austin, TX and Palo Alto, CA, with a mission to establish its feature store as the new standard for big data access.

Media Contact:
Molecula, Jocelyn Johnson, 917-406-5886, [email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.