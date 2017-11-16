Molecular Health and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Extend Software Collaboration to Drug Safety Prediction

Breaking News
Cambridge, MA, USA – November 16, 2017 –  Molecular Health, Inc (MH), a company marketing computational biomedicine tools to support healthcare decisions with clinical and molecular data, and the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) have extended for an additional 5 years, their research collaboration to jointly address one of the biggest challenges in drug development: the prediction of drug safety. In recent years, nearly 30% of new drugs failed in Phase II and III clinical studies[1] and 270 marketed drugs have been withdrawn worldwide for safety reasons[2]. To tackle this issue, MH has developed its Molecular Health Effect®(MH Effect) technology, a leading-edge software solution for the comprehensive clinical and molecular assessment of drug action and adverse events.

Under the initial research collaboration agreement (RCA) executed in January 2012, FDA used the MH Effect to molecularly analyze adverse events data. During the first five years of collaboration, MH Effect was used to evaluate the potential mechanisms of emerging safety issues.  Under the new RCA, the FDA will continue to assess the ability of MH Effect to predict adverse events and safety label changes. The results of the collaboration will be incorporated into MH’s technology to jointly advance computational capabilities for drug development.

“After our successful research collaboration with the FDA for the past 5 years, we are excited about the decision to extend our collaboration,” said Dr. Friedrich von Bohlen, CEO of Molecular Health. ” This decision underlines the unique value proposition of MH Effect for predicting and characterizing drug adverse events that patients are or can be exposed to. With MH Effect and our other products and technologies creating novel insights from data we will continue to help improve the development of novel medicines, with benefits for patients and the entire healthcare industry.”

About Molecular Health

Molecular Health is a computational biomedicine company focused on big-data curation, integration and analytics to enable precision medicine. The company has developed Dataome®, a top quality-curated, interoperable technology system comprising a large set of databases and analytics that allow the integration and referencing of clinico-molecular drug and disease data to generate novel and actionable insights on drug outcomes for stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem. These include physicians, hospitals, research networks, commercial labs, regulators and pharma companies. The company is compliant to all relevant regulatory certification and accreditation standards. Molecular Health’s scientific and commercial teams are based in Heidelberg, Germany, and Boston, MA, USA.

