Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Molecular Partners AG Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Molecular Partners AG Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Molecular Partners AG (“Molecular Partners” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MOLN) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors. Molecular Partners investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Molecular Partners’ ensovibep was not as effective at treating COVID-19 as the Company had stated. The FDA was likely to require an additional Phase 3 study before granting the drug a EUA. The decreasing rate of COVID-19 globally diminished the likelihood of the FDA granting a EUA to the Company. The Company’s product candidate MP0310 was of less interest to Amgen than it led the market to believe. There was a significant chance that Amgen would return global rights to the product candidate back to the Company. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO and class period. When the market learned the truth about Molecular Partners, investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com
Attorney Advertising

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.