Molecular Partners AG Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises Molecular Partners AG ("Molecular Partners" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MOLN) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Molecular Partners’ ensovibep was not as effective at treating COVID-19 as the Company had stated. The FDA was likely to require an additional Phase 3 study before granting the drug a EUA. The decreasing rate of COVID-19 globally diminished the likelihood of the FDA granting a EUA to the Company. The Company’s product candidate MP0310 was of less interest to Amgen than it led the market to believe. There was a significant chance that Amgen would return global rights to the product candidate back to the Company. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO and class period. When the market learned the truth about Molecular Partners, investors suffered damages.

