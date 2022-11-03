– Company will also host a reception with Key Opinion Leaders in New Orleans –

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced the acceptance of an upcoming presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, held in New Orleans, LA from December 9-13, 2022.

The presentation, titled: MP0533: A Multispecific DARPin CD3 Engager Targeting CD33, CD123, and CD70 for the Treatment of AML and MDS Designed to Selectively Target Leukemic Stem Cells (Publication Number: 936), will be presented in an oral session. Full details are below.

Presentation details:

Session Name: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Immune Signaling and Antibody-therapeutic Targeting in Myeloid Neoplasms

Session Date: Monday, December 12, 2022 (4:30 PM – 6:00 PM)

Presentation Time: 5:45 PM

Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 353-355

In addition to the oral presentation, Molecular Partners will host an analyst and investor event on Saturday night, December 10, at 7:30pm. The event will include a discussion between members of Molecular Partners management and several Key Opinion Leaders familiar with the treatment landscape of hematological malignancies. Full details of the event will follow in a formal invitation, and will be available on the company website, www.molecularpartners.com.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology, and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com ; Find us on Twitter - @MolecularPrtnrs

