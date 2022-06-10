Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Molecular Partners Announces Participation in Scientific Conferences

Molecular Partners Announces Participation in Scientific Conferences

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that members of its team will participate in the European Hematology Association (EHA) Conference as well as other conferences in June. In addition, Novartis, the global license owner of ensovibep, will present preclinical data from the anti-SARS-CoV-2 program.

Conferences Details:

  • Poster; European Hematology Association (EHA) Conference
    • Title: MP0533, a New Multispecific DARPin CD3 Engager Targeting Three Tumor Associated Antigens, Induces Specific T-cell Activation and AML Tumor Killing in vivo
    • June 9-12, Vienna
  • Poster (Novartis); American Society for Microbiology (ASM Microbe)
    • Title: SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Multi-variant Neutralization Activity of Ensovibep: A DARPin Therapeutic Candidate For Treatment Of Covid-19
    • June 9-13, Washington, DC
  • Poster; Dissecting Evolution and Heterogeneity of Single Cancer Cells
    • Title: Characterization of Tumor Infiltrating Dendritic Cells at the Single Cell Level
    • June 12-17, Easton, MA

Additional recent presentations:

  • Talks; Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics Europe
    • Title: Ensovibep, a SARS-CoV-2 Multi-Variant Neutralizing DARPin Therapeutic
    • Title: A Triple-targeting DARPin T-cell Engager Approach to Improve Safety and Efficacy for the Treatment of AML
    • June 7-9, 2022, Amsterdam

Presentations will be made available as available, through the Molecular Partners website
        
About Molecular Partners AG 
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter – @MolecularPrtnrs

CONTACT: For further details, please contact:
Seth Lewis
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Shai Biran, Ph.D.
shai.biran@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 978 254 6286

Thomas Schneckenburger, European IR & Media
thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 407 9952

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.