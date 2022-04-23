Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Molecular Partners Announces Presentation of the EMPATHY Study of Ensovibep for the Treatment of COVID-19 at ECCMID 2022

Molecular Partners Announces Presentation of the EMPATHY Study of Ensovibep for the Treatment of COVID-19 at ECCMID 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 hours ago

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., April 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ: MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin therapeutics, today announced that late-breaker data of the EMPATHY study of ensovibep will be presented by Dr. N. Kumarasamy, Chief and Director, VHS-Infectious Diseases Medical Centre, Chennai, India, at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), being held as a hybrid congress in Lisbon, Portugal, from April 23-26, 2022.

Details of the late breaker presentation are as follows:

  • Session Name: Late breaking drug treatment approaches for COVID-19. Abstract #05017: Interim Results from the randomized, controlled EMPATHY phase II/III study evaluating ensovibep, a DARPin therapeutic, in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19
  • Session Date & Time: April 23, 2022, 4:15pm WEDT (5:15 pm CEDT, 11:15am EDT), Hall J

In addition to the oral presentation from Dr. Kumarasamy, a symposium on evolution of COVID-19 pandemic is organized on Tuesday April 26, 2022, 8:30 WEDT, by Novartis, the global licensee of ensovibep. The symposium will discuss how variants of COVID-19 affect the efficacy of the current treatment options, and the potential role of DARPins in addressing this unmet need, and will include a presentation by Michael Stumpp, PhD, Executive Vice President at Molecular Partners.

About Molecular Partners AG  
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin therapeutics in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and ophthalmology, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas. www.molecularpartners.com; Find us on Twitter – @MolecularPrtnrs 

CONTACT: For further details, please contact: 
Seth Lewis 
seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 781 420 2361 

Shai Biran, PhD
shai.biran@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +1 978 254 6286 

Thomas Schneckenburger, European IR & Media 
thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com
Tel: +41 79 407 9952

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.