Molecular Templates to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann and Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer, announced today that Eric Poma, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference, and the Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Healthcare Conference, both taking place in New York City.

Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference
Date:   Tuesday, September 24
Time:   10:00am Eastern Time
Webcast:   http://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg5/mtem/
     
Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Healthcare Conference
Date:   Friday, October 4
Time:   12:00pm Eastern Time
Webcast:   http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor10/mtem/
     

About Molecular Templates 
Molecular Templates is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer. We believe our proprietary biologic drug platform technology, referred to as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, provides a differentiated mechanism of action that may address some of the limitations associated with currently available cancer therapeutics. ETBs utilize a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit, or SLTA, a ribosome inactivating bacterial protein, that can be targeted to specifically destroy cancer cells. Additional information about Molecular Templates can be obtained at http://www.mtem.com.

