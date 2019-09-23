Molecular Templates to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann and Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer, announced today that Eric Poma, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference, and the Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Healthcare Conference, both taking place in New York City.
|Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 24
|Time:
|10:00am Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|http://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg5/mtem/
|Cantor Fitzgerald 2019 Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Friday, October 4
|Time:
|12:00pm Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor10/mtem/
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer. We believe our proprietary biologic drug platform technology, referred to as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, provides a differentiated mechanism of action that may address some of the limitations associated with currently available cancer therapeutics. ETBs utilize a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit, or SLTA, a ribosome inactivating bacterial protein, that can be targeted to specifically destroy cancer cells. Additional information about Molecular Templates can be obtained at http://www.mtem.com.
Investor Contact:
Adam Cutler
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
862-204-4006
