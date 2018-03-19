Molecular Templates to Present at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molecular Templates, Inc., (Nasdaq:MTEM) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of Engineered Toxin Bodies (ETBs), a new class of targeted biologic therapies that possess unique mechanisms of action in oncology, today announced that its management will provide a corporate overview at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place March 20-21 at the Westin New York Grand Central hotel in New York City.

Presentation Details Date: Wednesday, March 21 Time: 10:20am Eastern Time Location: Track 3

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies (ETBs) for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. For additional information, please visit Molecular Templates’ website at www.mtem.com.

