Molecular Templates to Present at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molecular Templates, Inc., (Nasdaq:MTEM) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of Engineered Toxin Bodies (ETBs), a new class of targeted biologic therapies that possess unique mechanisms of action in oncology, today announced that its management will provide a corporate overview at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place March 20-21 at the Westin New York Grand Central hotel in New York City.
|Presentation Details
|Date:
|Wednesday, March 21
|Time:
|10:20am Eastern Time
|Location:
|Track 3
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies (ETBs) for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. For additional information, please visit Molecular Templates’ website at www.mtem.com.
