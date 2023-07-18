Molekule 360 Hub Molekule launches ‘Molekule 360,’ first-of-its-kind indoor air quality management solution

Salesforce and one of the largest U.S. banks are participating in the initial deployment of Molekule’s newly developed, Molekule 360, Indoor Air Quality (“IAQ”) management system

Powered by the Molekule 360 Hub and artificial intelligence (“AI”) insights, the turnkey solution enables proactive control of air quality in public and commercial indoor spaces

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Molekule Group, Inc. (“Molekule” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MKUL), a leading air purification technology company, today announced the launch of Molekule 360 , a first-of-its-kind indoor air quality (“IAQ”) management solution.

Proactive adopters, including Carr Properties, ITVS, Rancho Valencia, Sacred Heart Academy, Salesforce and one of the four largest U.S. banks, have made significant investments to ensure safer indoor environments, while also cost-effectively complying with CDC, EPA, and American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers guidance. Notably, Salesforce purchased and deployed approximately 3,000 Molekule devices over the last two years across 30 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Molekule 360 was created for enterprise-wide deployment to provide monitoring and control of thousands of Internet of Things (“IoT”) enabled devices from a single location, across multiple facilities and cities, as employers, like Salesforce, navigate the increased importance of IAQ with workers returning to in-person offices in higher volumes.

The comprehensive indoor air quality management solution is an intuitive, easy-to-use platform that provides real-time, AI-enabled IAQ insights across an organization’s building portfolio. With weather intelligence features supported by integration with satellites from our partner Tomorrow.io , Molekule 360 can forecast outdoor factors such as wildfire smoke, pollen count, pollution levels, ozone and more, empowering organizations with actionable information to proactively safeguard the health and safety of building occupants.

Molekule 360 provides the following benefits:

24/7 peace of mind : Molekule 360 constantly tracks IAQ data and outdoor impacts to automate air purification device fleet response and address air quality concerns in real time on a room-by-room and building-by-building basis for enterprise customers.

: Molekule 360 constantly tracks IAQ data and outdoor impacts to automate air purification device fleet response and address air quality concerns in real time on a room-by-room and building-by-building basis for enterprise customers. Immediate AI-enabled insights : Built around the Molekule 360 Hub connected dashboard, the platform connects to existing building management systems (“BMS”) and other connected platforms using the Molekule API. Molekule 360’s real-time data and analysis capabilities allow organizations to gain up-to-the-minute information on IAQ parameters like particulate matter, harmful airborne pathogens, carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds, humidity and temperature, facilitating prompt actions and optimizations.

: Built around the Molekule 360 Hub connected dashboard, the platform connects to existing building management systems (“BMS”) and other connected platforms using the Molekule API. Molekule 360’s real-time data and analysis capabilities allow organizations to gain up-to-the-minute information on IAQ parameters like particulate matter, harmful airborne pathogens, carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds, humidity and temperature, facilitating prompt actions and optimizations. Seamless connectivity : Enabled by the Internet of Things, Molekule 360 connects to existing BMS and other IoT-enabled systems to enable comprehensive situational awareness of IAQ parameters and trends, driving proactive measures and timely interventions.

: Enabled by the Internet of Things, Molekule 360 connects to existing BMS and other IoT-enabled systems to enable comprehensive situational awareness of IAQ parameters and trends, driving proactive measures and timely interventions. Native enterprise control : Molekule 360 features built-in support for thousands of Molekule purifiers enabling monitoring and automatic air quality management right out of the box and from a single location.

: Molekule 360 features built-in support for thousands of Molekule purifiers enabling monitoring and automatic air quality management right out of the box and from a single location. Scientifically proven protection: Molekule’s proprietary photoelectrochemical oxidation, or PECO, technology helps protect indoor air from harmful viruses, bacteria, mold, toxic chemicals, wildfire smoke, hazardous particulate matter and other pollutants.

“We recognize that indoor air quality directly impacts the health and well-being of building occupants — and is an increasingly vital component of healthy building initiatives. In the U.S., many of us spend approximately 90% of our lives indoors, so measuring, treating and controlling indoor air helps combat pollutants and other harmful microorganisms to make the air we breathe cleaner,” said Jason DiBona, CEO of Molekule. “By driving real-time decision-making at granular levels, the Molekule 360 platform truly transforms how organizations across industries create safer indoor air environments for employees, patients, students, customers and beyond.”

Molekule 360 is a unique solution which utilizes Molekule air purifiers, satellite-based weather data powered by Tomorrow.io and AI-driven analysis to assess the connection between outdoor environments and their influence on IAQ and operational well-being. Decision-makers can leverage the information to create rules and set real-time notifications when IAQ parameters meet certain thresholds.

“Implementing Molekule 360 has revolutionized our approach to indoor air quality management,” said Ilan Zachar, chief technology officer at Carr Properties. “Studies have correlated higher IAQ with a rise in employee satisfaction, better productivity, performance and morale, in addition to enhanced energy efficiency. Across the Carr Properties portfolio of commercial office spaces, we are committed to providing a consistently safe environment for everyone in our building communities. The Molekule solution allows us to monitor each room and common space to make real-time decisions that ensure a healthier, more productive working environment.”

Molekule has one of the largest ranges of proprietary and patented Food and Drug Administration-cleared air purification devices.

Molekule believes that its patented PECO technology is one of a kind in its capability to not only capture but break down pollutants like bacteria, viruses, mold, allergens and more. Molekule devices are the only air purifiers to use patented PECO technology to destroy pollutants.

If you are interested in a quote for your organization, please inquire at molekule.com/business .

About Molekule

References to “Molekule” herein include Molekule Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MKUL) and its consolidated subsidiaries, including Molekule, Inc. Molekule is creating safer, healthier indoor environments worldwide, starting with our most essential resource: the air we breathe. Based on over 25 years of research and development, the company creates scientifically proven technology to improve indoor air quality for individuals, businesses, schools, hospitals and organizations of all sizes. Molekule’s lineup of air purification solutions incorporates medical-grade high-efficiency particulate air filtration and the company’s patented photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology, which surpasses traditional filters by effectively destroying a wide range of pollutants, including volatile organic compounds, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens. These devices have undergone rigorous assessments and validations by third-party laboratories, earning FDA clearance as medical devices. It’s all part of Molekule’s vision of changing the world from the indoors out. For more details, please visit molekule.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words or expressions such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “projects,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “seek,” “forecast,” or other similar expressions help identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual events to differ include, but are not limited to:

general economic conditions in the markets where we operate;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related prophylactic measures;

expected timing of regulatory approvals and product launches;

non-performance of third-party vendors and contractors;

risks related to our ability to successfully sell our products and the market reception to and performance of our products;

the possibility that our products do not ultimately perform in line with our testing or that prior test results may not be replicated in future studies;

our compliance with, and changes to, applicable laws and regulations;

our limited operating history;

our ability to manage growth;

our ability to obtain additional financing when and if needed;

our ability to expand product offerings;

our ability to compete with others in our industry;

our ability to protect our intellectual property;

the ability of certain stockholders to determine the outcome of matters that require stockholder approval;

our ability to retain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq;

our ability to defend against legal proceedings;

success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, our officers, key employees or directors;

the risk that the merger between Molekule and Aura may not be completed; and

other economic, business, competitive, and regulatory factors affecting the businesses of the Company generally, including but not limited to those set forth in Molekule’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Molekule’s latest annual report on Form 10-K, as amended, and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available, we cannot assure you that the expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In any event, these statements speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to revise or update any of the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

