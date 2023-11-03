New York, NY, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Momcozy, a trusted name in maternity and nursing apparel, introduced two groundbreaking solutions to tackle challenges met by new moms. Momcozy’s YN46 Jelly Strip Maternity Bra and FB011 Nursing Sports Bra . Each incorporates breakthrough designs and luxurious fabrics that prioritize moms’ comfort and convenience. Additionally, the bras provide multipurpose options that help ease the transitions experienced by moms after giving birth.

Swelling, tightness, and increase in breast size are common among moms during the lactation period. Ill-fitting bras and harsh materials exacerbate the discomfort. In addition, moms’ bodies go through changes in appearance and bone structure. Going back to postpartum fitness, many moms face soreness and pain in their shoulders and backs due to the constraining wires and cups of traditional bras. Average sports bars are inconvenient for breastfeeding moms to stay active. All these problems call for multifunctional nursing bras that can meet moms’ special needs in feeding and exercising.

Momcozy YN46 Jelly Strip Maternity Bra

Momcozy’s revolutionary YN46 bra series addresses lactating challenges with a W-shaped Jelly Strip, gently lifting breasts with 360°round support. Crafted from the unique OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certified butter-soft fabric, YN46 wireless nursing bras feel like second skin. The one-hand access nursing clips save hassle and extra pads for lactating moms with high production of milk. The partly sewn pads can adjust back to the right place after washing. The hook-and-eye closure adapts to changes in cup sizes in pregnancy and postpartum fitness.

Momcozy FB011 Nursing Sports Bra

Momcozy’s FB011 three-in-one bra series fulfills feeding, sports, and everyday needs. Unlike traditional sports bras, FB011 adds no compression to the swelling of lactating breasts. The adjustable wide shoulder straps, non-removable pads, and soft cup strips ensure ultimate comfort and ample support during low-impact workouts. The elastic chest band and o-back design reduce back pressure while fitting beautifully under a T-shirt or fitness outfit. The three-in-one design enables moms to enjoy breastfeeding without sacrificing self-care.

As a perfect blend of functionality and style, Momcozy’s YN46 Jelly Strip Maternity Bra and FB011 Nursing Sports Bra empower moms with all-purpose options that cater to their needs.

As a leading brand in maternity and nursing wear, Momcozy offers new moms a wide range of innovative and cozy solutions. Momcozy actively empowers modern moms facing the challenges of motherhood. The brand’s products make the experience of nurturing a new life easier and more comfortable for moms.

