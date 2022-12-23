New York, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In its continued effort to empower moms in all facets of parenting, Momcozy, the number one selling wearable breast pump brand in North America, has launched video baby monitor recently to expanded its product offerings. The new baby monitor is available on both Momcozy’s website and Amazon , offering moms even more support and care.

Momcozy Video Baby Monitor

Featuring 1080p full HD camera, a 5” large clear display, 2x and 4x zoom capabilities, a non-wifi and hack-proof system, 360°all-round field of view, and a long battery life of around 11.5 hours with display on, or up to 22 hours with display off, Momcozy’s video baby monitor gives parents peace of mind while making their jobs easier and smarter. It is the perfect way for new parents to feel reassured when they can’t be around their baby 24/7.

Parents are finding it increasingly difficult to keep their babies within sight 24/7 as their routines become more complicated, especially those who work from home or utilize a hybrid working mode. Furthermore, daycare is becoming more and more cost prohibitive. Whether it’s to avoid accidents, or injury or for parents’ peace of mind, today’s parents can greatly benefit from owning a high-quality baby monitor.

Keep connected with your baby like never before

The monitor’s 1080p full HD camera, 5” large clear display, 2x and 4x zoom, and 360° all-round field of view allows parents a clear and detailed view of their baby no matter where they are in their crib. Conversely, with a wireless range up to 960ft, parents can keep tabs on their child from anywhere in the home. With two-way communication, parents can even soothe their little ones with their voice when they’re not around.

Reassurance as your baby sleeps

The baby monitor gives extra reassurance to baby and parents alike, with six onboard lullabies to help lull babies to sleep, and a VOX voice control trigger system for real-time feedback. Besides, Mothercozy’s video monitor has an impressive battery life of around 11.5 hours with the display on continuously, or up to 22 hours with display off, making it a great choice for those who require long battery life.

As an additional feature, the device can alert parents when the temperature falls outside of the preset range, so your baby sleeps at the most comfortable temperature.

The privacy of your family matters

Monitors with non-wifi monitoring systems use frequency-hopping spectrum (FHSS), which prevents hackers from remotely accessing the camera or microphone.

With Momcozy video baby monitor, parents can keep safe and real-time connections with their babies and remain relaxed.

Smart without being complicated

Momcozy’s video baby monitor is a perfect blend of the latest smart technology and simplicity. Setup is a breeze, and the monitor can be used in two convenient ways – wall-mounted or stand-alone. Plus, the monitor is small enough to fit in one’s pocket, an ideal pick for busy parents.

Momcozy observes that when a woman becomes a mother, it is not the household chores that consume her, but rather her constant worry for her child. Therefore, the team decided to launch a video baby monitor in order to take over the 24/7 monitoring role. By using this device, parents will be able to sleep comfortably and get things done around the house without feeling overwhelmed by anxiety.

About Momcozy

Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms’ lives easier and more comfortable.

