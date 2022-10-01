Momcozy Launches S9 Pro Wearable Breast Pump, Allowing Moms to Pump Anywhere Any Time With Long-Lasting Power

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Momcozy, North America’s top-selling wearable breast pump brand, has launched the new S9 Pro. Featuring a long-lasting battery life, the new wearable breast pump brings hands-free convenience and comfort for moms on the go. The S9 Pro will be available online for moms on Momcozy’s website and Amazon, from October 3rd, 2022.

With long-lasting battery life, the S9 Pro is an upgrade over Momcozy’s previously released S9. Keeping in line with Momcozy’s customer-centric philosophy that prioritizes user experience over profit, the S9 Pro will retail for the same price as the S9. The S9 Pro comes with a variety of features to make moms’ lives easier:

·      High-capacity battery that lasts from 6-8 pumping sessions on one charge. Moms can pump anytime, anyplace, without worrying about plugging into a wall.
·      Built with comfort in mind, the versatile pump boasts nine suction levels and 2 modes (expression and mixed), for a customizable experience to fit any mom’s needs.
·      Quiet, streamlined and petite design makes for an unobtrusive experience, allowing moms to wear the pump anywhere.
·      Intuitive LED display makes the pump’s usage straightforward and easy to use.

In today’s modern society, moms often have to balance being a caretaker for their children while earning income for the family. With such constant demand and such little time, moms often struggle to meet their breastfeeding and pumping goals. The launch of the Momcozy S9 Pro brings moms greater flexibility and security, with a hands-free pump that can be worn anywhere during a busy day, without the need for recharging (6-8 sessions).

“With an expectation to take care of their children and to work, being a mom nowadays is more difficult than ever,” said Momcozy representative Ella. “Moms need all the help they can get.” She continued, “Helping moms every step of the way, from pregnancy through early motherhood is in Momcozy’s DNA. With the S9 Pro we hope to make moms’ lives easier by giving them the power to pump with freedom, convenience and comfort, no matter the time and place.”

Early buyers of the S9 Pro can receive a 20% discount on their purchase through October 10th. Visit Momcozy or Amazon to purchase the S9 Pro.

About Momcozy
Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy strives to bring the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms’ lives easier and more comfortable.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c125ae2c-8689-4c29-b8f9-814bc9e9236d

 

CONTACT: Tim Brown
tim198515@gmail.com

