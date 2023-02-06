New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Momcozy, the renowned maternity and baby brand endorsed worldwide by over 2 million moms has introduced its Kneading Lactation Massager, the perfect solution for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers who experience difficulties with breastfeeding.

On February 1st, the 3-in-1 breast massager with heating was launched to provide a real-life like massage experience for relieving clogged ducts and improving milk flow. Whether it’s for letdown, not enough milk, engorged breasts, or milk blockage, the Momcozy Kneading Lactation Massager is here to help bring comfort and relief to breastfeeding mothers.



Photo: Momcozy Kneading Lactation Massager



The perfect companion for mothers who are looking for relief from discomfort caused by pregnancy and lactation, Momcozy’s Kneading Lactation Massager provides relief from pain and tension from breast engorgement, clogged ducts and mastitis, while also helping to improve lactation. The unique design of the massager includes a shiatsu ball massage, which provides a more thorough and effective massage than traditional massagers, by kneading the affected area, much like from a real masseuse.

The 125° angled handle allows for a more precise and comfortable massage in the chest area, and with its larger size compared to most lactation massagers on the market, it can cover a wider area of the chest (while still being small enough to fit inside a nursing bra). Not only can the massager be used during pregnancy and lactation, but it can also be used with a breast pump to help increase milk supply.

From its features highlighted above down to the little details, Momcozy’s love for moms shines through in the design of its Kneading Lactation Massager. Built with moms’ comfort and relief at the forefront, the latest from Momcozy shows its commitment to bringing the best care to moms is only growing stronger.

Photo: Momcozy Kneading Lactation Massager

“At Momcozy, we understand that motherhood can be a challenging experience for many moms, particularly when it comes to breastfeeding,” said Momcozy representative, Ella. “We strive to make mom’s life easier through continuous listening, and understanding their concerns and needs, which enables us to offer better solutions. ” She continued, “While motherhood isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, we want to minimize the not so enjoyable parts, so moms can maximize the most enjoyable parts, free of pain and discomfort.”

Momcozy’s kneading lactation massager is available at $44.99 on Momcozy’s website and Amazon.

About Momcozy

Momcozy, strives to be the best companion for moms through pregnancy and early motherhood. Momcozy is an ideal choice for Gen Z and millenial moms, offering a wide range of products covering nursing, clothing and textile, FMCG, security, and more to make pregnancy and early motherhood a more comfy and convenient experience. Among Momcozy’s products, its wearable breast pump is the best-selling electric breast pump in North America, and nseveral of its popular and classic products including its nursing bras have been recognized as online bestsellers several years in a row since launch. Momcozy has always put moms on top. Through cozy designs born from love and continuous innovation, Momcozy brings a much simpler, relaxed, and more comfortable experience to moms globally, from pregnancy to early motherhood.

