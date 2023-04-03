The rebranding across Momentum’s operations in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland builds upon its strong integration and growth trajectory after being acquired by ABM in 2022

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Momentum Support (“Momentum”) has officially rebranded as ABM, following the company’s acquisition in April 2022 by ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading multinational provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management.

ABM’s acquisition of Momentum represented ABM’s entry into the Irish market. Along with providing access to Momentum’s blue-chip customer base, the acquisition is providing the opportunity to cross sell to legacy ABM clients who have a footprint in Ireland. The acquisition is also enhancing ABM’s ability to serve clients in fast growing markets such as technology and life sciences, many of whom maintain a significant presence in Ireland.

“With Momentum, we long recognized a terrific business led by a strong leadership team and an experienced and dedicated workforce, with shared values and a culture that aligned with ABM. This belief has been proven by the seamless and collaborative integration over the past year that led us to this exciting moment,” said Rene Jacobsen, ABM’s Chief Operating Officer. “While the name of the business is changing, customers and team members can rest assured that the award-winning service and outstanding culture will remain the same. We look forward to continuing to work with our team in Ireland to expand the business and grow the solutions and services we can offer our clients.”

In addition to providing core custodial and facility engineering services to a wide range of clients in a diverse array of industries, ABM’s comprehensive range of services in the United States and United Kingdom include such offerings as electric vehicle charging design, installation and maintenance, energy and infrastructure solutions, and parking management.

“We are delighted to announce our rebrand to ABM, further aligning us within a company and brand that is well known for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and fantastic customer service,” said Ian Anderson, Managing Director, All Ireland, ABM. “We believe that our rebranding to the iconic ABM name will be of great benefit to our customers by providing us an even stronger foundation to grow our offerings, while maintaining the high standards our customers have come to expect from us.”

As part of this rebranding, all Momentum branded uniforms, signage, equipment, and liveried vehicles will be rebranded as ABM, and this will be reflected at customer sites where the Company currently operates across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, and across its team member base of over 2,300 across the region. The rebranding is also reflected on the Company’s website www.ABMIreland.com and social media.

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries – from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue approaching $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com .

