Mom’s #1 at Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth

Celebrating Mother’s Day since 1929

FRANKENMUTH, Mich., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A Mother’s Day feast for the entire family at the iconic Zehnder’s restaurant offers a choice of a spectacular dining room meal or a Mother’s Day Dinner To-Go on Sunday, May 9. Zehnder’s has been honoring moms since the restaurant opened on Mother’s Day in 1929.

“Mother’s Day is usually one of our busiest days of the year,” said Zehnder’s Chairman and CEO Al Zehnder. “We are eager to welcome guests for a family celebration and they can rest assured we are following Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Covid epidemic guidelines. The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority.” Click here to review safety standards.

Dine in Our Historic Restaurant

The Mother’s Day feast includes Zehnder’s world famous all you can eat family-style Chicken Dinner with the addition of Breaded Jumbo Shrimp, Sliced Prime Rib, a host of several delicious sides and Carrot Cheesecake. Prices: adults, $38.95; ages 3-5, $6.95; ages 6-8, $11.95; ages 9-11, $13.95. All moms who dine on Mother’s Day will receive a free loaf of Zehnder’s White Sandwich Bread. Click here for the complete menu. Guests can also make selections from the complete Zehnder’s menu. Make reservations at 800-863-7999, or online.  

Mother’s Day TO-GO

A Mother’s Day feast for four to six people includes 12 pieces of baked chicken, three pounds of sliced prime rib, a loaf of Zehnder’s round white bread, a shaker of Zehnder’s chicken seasoning, one quart each of au gratin potatoes, roasted carrots, buttered noodles, cabbage salad and a six-inch carrot cheesecake. The total cost is $159.00. All orders must be received by noon on Friday, May 7, 2021. Orders will be scheduled for curbside pick-up on Mother’s Day between 10 am – 4 pm. Call 989-652-0450, or order online.

28th Annual Mother of the Year Contest

In celebration of Mother’s Day Zehnder’s will sponsor its 28th annual Mother of the Year Contest. Individuals can enter by writing a poem in 50 words or less why their mother should be selected “Zehnder’s Mother of the Year.” The winning mother will receive a Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth Mother’s Day dinner for up to 6 family members (including mom); a Zehnder’s overnight package for four at Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel & Waterpark and a recognition plaque.

Entries must include the name of the nominated mother, and the name, address and daytime phone number of the individual submitting the nomination. The winning entry will be selected by Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth officials. Email entries to [email protected] by Friday, April 30, 2021. The winner will be notified by Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Zehnder’s Annual Mom & Me Contest Returns

Mother and daughter/son look-a-likes can enter the annual Zehnder’s Mom & Me contest. Just submit mother/daughter/son look-alike photos for a chance to win great prizes. To enter, simply upload the photo of your choice through May 14, 2021. The top 5 photo entries will be chosen by Zehnder’s. Voting begins on May 20, 2021 and concludes on May 27, 2021 at 12 noon.

The photo with the highest number of votes will win a $250.00 Zehnder’s gift card. Second place will enjoy dinner of their choice for four people at Zehnder’s Restaurant and third place will be rewarded with a family style Chicken dinner for two. Click here to view the contest rules.
        
Zehnder’s Gift Shop and Marketplace offers perfect gift ideas and keepsakes to show love and appreciation to all mothers. Treat mom to a Zehnder’s gift card valid for all Zehnder’s properties, including Zehnder’s Restaurant, Zehnder’s Marketplace, Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark or the Fortress Golf Course.  Gift cards are available for purchase online at Zehnders.com, or by calling Zehnder’s mail order at 800-863-7999.

The Bavarian-theme town of Frankenmuth, 90 miles north of Detroit, is one of the state’s top tourist destinations with more than 3 million visitors each year. Zehnder’s is a 2020 recipient of the James Beard America’s Classics Award given to locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community.  In addition to its 1,500 seat restaurant, Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth owns and operates Zehnder’s Splash Village Hotel and Waterpark, Zehnder’s retail marketplace, and the 18-hole championship golf course, The Fortress.  Learn more about Zehnder’s at www.Zehnders.com, or call 800-863-7999 for central reservations for dining, golf, meetings and lodging.

Contact: [email protected] 

