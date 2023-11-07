Moms For America supporting parents challenging school district over restroom/locker room policy

TOWSON, Md., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moms For America (MFA) and the Parental Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS) are hosting a press conference to express opposition to the recent policy and guideline changes within Baltimore County Public Schools that allow biological boys access to girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, and vice versa. Concerned parents contend that this policy jeopardizes the safety of students, particularly female students, and are calling on the school board to reverse it. Immediately following the press conference, PASS and MFA members will attend the regularly scheduled school board meeting.

WHO: State Senator Johnny Salling (R – District 6)

Berney Flowers, candidate for Congress

Judy Deese, Founder of Parental Alliance for Safer Schools in Baltimore County

Vanessa Faura, Executive Director of Moms For America Action WHAT: Press conference WHEN: Tuesday, November 7

5:30 p.m. EDT WHERE: Baltimore County Board of Education parking lot

6901 N. Charles St.

Towson, MD 21204 DETAILS: PASS was created in October 2020 to advocate for COVID reopening plans that adequately accounted for both safety and the individual needs of all students. Since then, PASS has continued to promote policies that advance the safety, well-being, and success of all students, while also providing adequate resources for teachers. Moms For America was created in 2004 as a national movement of moms to promote the principles of Liberty to restore the Republic, and create a culture of truth, family, and freedom in our homes and communities. Today, Moms For America commands an army of over 500,000 moms and grandmas all over the country who are involved at every level of public policy, from school boards to Congress, to advocate for policies that benefit children and families.

