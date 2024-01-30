Star-studded summit features John Rich, Abby Johnson, Dr. Ben Carson, Jim Caviezel, and many more

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moms For America is celebrating 20 years of fighting for faith, family, and freedom with a star-studded summit and gala in Dallas, Texas from February 29 – March 2, 2024. From its humble beginnings in 2004, MFA has grown into a national powerhouse, representing over half-a-million moms dedicated to preserving parental rights and supporting each other’s efforts to raise the next generation of principled, patriotic Americans.

“We’re excited that so many freedom-loving personalities will be joining us to celebrate 20 years of advocacy, especially with so much at stake in 2024,” said Kimberly Fletcher, founder and president of Moms For America.

The event, which will take place at New Beginnings Church, includes leadership training sessions, panel discussions, and speeches from high-profile advocates for life, Biblical values, and America’s founding principles.

Speakers at the three-day event will include country music superstar John Rich; Dr. Ben Carson, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; actor Jim Caviezel; Linda McMahon, Chair of America First Policies Institute; actor Kevin Sorbo; pro-life evangelist Abby Johnson; and many, many more.

Tickets for MFA’s 20th Anniversary Summit & Gala can be purchased online, with an early-bird discount available until February 2. There are ticket options to fit every budget, including “Come and Go” passes that are perfect for locals who just want to attend the conference.

The highlight of the summit will take place on Friday night, when Moms For America will host a celebration gala to mark the organization’s 20th anniversary.

For more information, please visit: https://momsforamerica.us/20th-anniversary/

Founded in 2004, Moms for America is a national, non-profit 501c3 educational corporation rooted on the principles of liberty and virtue our nation was founded on, and focused on promoting these principles, values, and virtues in the home and family, particularly through the women and mothers of America.

To learn more about Moms for America, please visit momsforamerica.us. You can follow MFA on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.