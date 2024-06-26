Fletcher: “It took decades for the tobacco industry to be held accountable … It won’t take that long this time.”

BRANSON, Mo., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Moms For America, a nationwide network of over half a million moms fighting for faith, family, and freedom, filed a lawsuit today in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida challenging the constitutionality of legal immunity for companies that manufacture COVID-19 vaccines and other pharmaceutical products.

“Moms for America is excited to announce that it has filed its challenge to the constitutionality of the immunity to liability provided for in the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act),” said Kimberly Fletcher, founder and CEO of Moms For America. “It took decades for the tobacco industry to be held accountable for injuring our loved ones and covering it up. It won’t take that long this time.”

The PREP Act, passed in 2005, grants pharmaceutical companies broad immunity from lawsuits for products used to combat public health emergencies.

“By crafting blanket immunity into the PREP Act, Congress and Big Pharma lobbyists left American citizens to fend for themselves in the face of widespread, devastating injury and even death,” said Jeff Childers of Childers Law Firm, lead counsel representing Moms For America. “So, in the true American Spirit, we are accepting that challenge with this lawsuit seeking to strike down their immunity as unconstitutional.”

All across America, previously healthy people are reporting patterns of injury or the sudden and unexpected death of loved ones from causes that are later discovered to have been known side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. Meanwhile, massive companies like Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, and Novavax hide behind their bought-and-paid-for immunity in the PREP Act. Because of this immunity, Americans who have suffered injuries and deaths caused by the COVID-19 vaccines receive no help from the government that mandated the vaccines or the companies that profited off these experimental medical treatments.

