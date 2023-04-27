MIAMI, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via Web3MediaWire — Mona Shaikh is a veteran comedian, featured on CNN, Forbes, MSNBC and producer of “Mona& Frens: Web3 Is A Joke.” In collaboration with NEX (Never Ending Experience), “Mona& Frens: Web3 Is A Joke” will be hosted during Bitcoin Week Miami on May 18, 2023. The event takes place at the heart of Wynwood’s Savage Labs, 2451 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL, 33127, showcasing a comedy roast of all things Web3 with tons to learn and plenty of laughter.

Bitcoin Week Miami is a major celebration throughout Miami that is the soul for communities to gather and celebrate hyperbitcoinization. We’re thrilled to support community members in highlighting events throughout the week for guests to enjoy and indulge in Miami’s vibrant culture, food and music.

Did you ever sit back and wonder, “What the actual #!%# is web3?!” or “What is Bitcoin, NFTs, parcels of virtual land, or a Metamask?!” If you’re anything like most people, you did!

The Web3 is a Joke event promises the freshest learning and networking experience in the world of crypto, NFTs, web3, and beyond. Sink your teeth into everything, from the essential questions you were always too nervous to ask, kick-start your journey to becoming well-versed in the area, and even get your hands dirty building the most cutting-edge technologies.

That’s right. Mona and her friends are charging into web3, tearing it up, diving right into the nitty gritty and putting it back together again. Whether you’re a complete stranger to the space, a seasoned pro or a big-time expert, you’re sure to take plenty away from this event. Come delve deeper into the mystery of web3, debate the cultural importance of this emerging landscape, marvel at the vibrancy of the creator economy, and so much more.

Doors will open at 6:00 pm sharp. Come prepared to laugh-learn-link (oh and party too!). Grab a VIP or general admission seat, take snaps with friends and colleagues at the beautiful Savage Labs, enjoy delicious food and luscious libations, hilarious dais of veteran comedians and enjoy the local vendors. Network with industry peers, fellow enthusiasts and plenty of top influencers in a dazzling but relaxed environment. The much-loved DJ Black Magic will be tearing it up with plenty of foot-tapping beats for the after party included in the ticket.

The venue is located in the thriving neighborhood of Wynwood Miami that provides a unique atmosphere where artists can fully express themselves with vintage living room vibes and amazing mixology cocktails and yummy bites.

At 7:00 pm, the comedy show kicks off and turn on the funny with plenty of well-known faces. The ever-hysterical Mona Shaikh, a ground-breaking stand-up comedian, multi-talented host and emcee, producer & creator of Web3 Is A Joke, recently seen on The Culture of AAPI on MSNBC, the first Pakistani woman to be selected for the Laugh Factory’s Funniest Person in the World Competition and also to headline Hollywood Improv & Laugh Factory will be taking the stage to get your bellies shaking.

The comedy dais boasts some of the funniest minds including Aaron and Austin Arnold, hosts of Altcoin Daily, an enthralling channel with 1.24+ million subscribers; Brittany Brave, On-Air talent at HITS 97.3, Oriel Rodriguez, Miami Improv; Chris Kinback, Stand-Up NY and Kersi Asare, NY Laugh with Africa on Amazon Prime.

The party’s only getting started after the roast; network with fellow Bitcoiners and Web3 enthusiasts while DJ Black Magic keeps the latest tunes spinning to keep you entertained and dare we say even dancing for a night to remember.

If you need any more reasons to be excited by the prospect of this unique evening, you can expect a guest appearance from an especially famous personality. Sorry, we can’t tell you who just yet. It’s a secret!

“Mona Shaikh brings together laughter, entertainment and a fun attractive crowd with elegance, unravelling on stage, the mess in the fintech industry humorously,” said Halima M., CX Manager at BTC Media – the Bitcoin 2023 Bitcoin Week organizer.

To be a part of an unforgettable evening filled with learning, laughter and invaluable networking with equally enthusiastic people pushing the envelope of revolutionary technology, register at www.monashaikh.com.

