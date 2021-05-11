Monaghan Medical and Captis join forces to improve patient outcomes

Breaking News
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monaghan Medical Corporation (Monaghan) and Captis today announced their agreement to a three-year contract creating a partnership between two industry leaders. The sole source agreement recognizes the value of Monaghan’s patient outcome evidence and gold standard medical devices, with Captis’ desire to drive process efficiencies and value driven healthcare spending.

The agreement will see Monaghan provide Captis members with devices in two categories: medication delivery and Oscillatory Positive Expiratory Pressure/Positive Airway Pressure devices. Both categories are rarely signed with the same company, recognizing Monaghan’s reputation for both industry leading technology and proven clinical outcomes.

Monaghan is a US based manufacturer out of Plattsburgh, New York. Monaghan and its affiliates are leaders in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices that improve the quality of life of patients with respiratory diseases like asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, and COPD. Monaghan’s strength lies in product development and mechanical design supported by a world-class Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

Captis is a collaborative healthcare organization, member-owned and driven, which seeks to increase efficiencies and reduce expenses by aggregating spend and redesigning supply chain processes. They represent almost 90 members and have documented significant savings since their inception in 2008. Captis is supported by two service providers: Mayo Clinic Supply Chain and Vizient.

“Captis is leading the way in rethinking how hospital systems evaluate cost-effective supply chain decisions. They recognize that cost savings fully materialize when staff efficiencies, inventory consolidation, and patient outcomes all improve. In addition to our proven outcomes and hundreds of clinical studies, the fact that Monaghan’s supply chain is primarily based in the United States and Canada also built confidence in our ability to respond to the rapidly changing healthcare environment,” says Bill Seitz, Monaghan’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Monaghan was able to meet the vast majority of increased demand, primarily because Monaghan’s suppliers are primarily within a few hundred miles of their production facility, which meant a quick response to the changing healthcare needs.

To learn more about Monaghan Medical products, visit www.monaghanmed.com

About Monaghan Medical Corporation (MMC, USA)

Monaghan Medical Corporation focuses on developing cost-efficient, outcome-based solutions for its customers and continues to introduce new products and new product enhancements to support its mission to ensure device quality for patients. MMC’s strength lies in product development around core capabilities in mechanical design complimented by collaboration with a state-of-the-art Global Aerosol and Research Laboratory.

About Captis, LLC

Captis is a collaborative healthcare organization focused on delivering increased clinical effectiveness and economic efficiency. Since the organization was formed, Captis members have established proven processes that generate value by committing to collective decision-making. Captis is supported by two service providers, Mayo Clinic Supply Chain and Vizient Member Business Ventures.

For information contact:
Bill Seitz, MBA
Vice President, Sales & Marketing
Monaghan Medical Corporation
1-800-833-9653

