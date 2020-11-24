Breaking News
Monaghan Medical Corporation Receives Zenith Award from American Association of Respiratory Care for Sixth Consecutive Year

Monaghan Medical Corporation Receives Zenith Award from American Association of Respiratory Care for Sixth Consecutive Year

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monaghan Medical Corporation (Monaghan Medical) has received the prestigious American Association of Respiratory Care (AARC) Zenith Award for the sixth consecutive year. The award is presented annually by the AARC based on ballots cast by respiratory therapists, and receipt of the 2020 Zenith Award is deemed even more meaningful as Monaghan’s products and support help AARC members.

The Zenith Award is the “people’s choice” award of excellence for the respiratory care industry. AARC members vote annually to determine which manufacturers, service organizations, and suppliers have demonstrated outstanding service and support in respiratory care. Zenith Award recipients are chosen based on criteria such as equipment quality, helpfulness of sales personnel, responsiveness, truth in advertising, and general support of the respiratory care community.

“This is the sixth consecutive year that we have received the esteemed Zenith Award from the AARC, which is a testament to the commitment of the Monaghan Medical team, especially this year,” said Dominic Coppolo, MBA, RRT, FAARC, Vice President Clinical Strategy and Development at Monaghan Medical. “The pandemic has created new challenges for respiratory care professionals, so it has been doubly important for Monaghan to provide the best respiratory care products and to stand behind those products with the best possible support. The fact that we continue to receive recognition from respiratory therapists is a tremendous honor and our entire organization is grateful for the appreciation of the AARC’s members.”

AARC is the leading national and international professional association for respiratory care, including respiratory therapists and allied health professionals who assist physicians with lung disorders and related ailments. With more than 47,000 members worldwide, AARC encourages and promotes professional excellence, advances the science and practice of respiratory care, and serves as an advocate for patients, their families, the public, and the profession.

Headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York, Monaghan Medical is a leader in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory devices to manage asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and other respiratory illnesses. Monaghan Medical’s mission is to provide the respiratory community with high quality, outcome-based, and innovative respiratory devices to help people breathe easier.

To learn more about Monaghan Medical products, visit www.monaghanmed.com.

Contact:
Dominic P. Coppolo, Vice President Clinical Strategy, and Development
Monaghan Medical Corporation
800-343-9071
[email protected]

