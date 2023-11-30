New podcast series offers insight for investors and developers interested in tax credits and tax equity investing

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monarch Private Capital , a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects generating both federal and state tax credits, announces the launch of its podcast, Monarch Perspectives. This new podcast aims to better inform investors and developers interested in impactful investing.

The podcast, hosted by Monarch Private Capital partners Steve LeClere and Rick Chukas, features interviews with industry experts to discuss timely topics and the latest updates that are pertinent to investors, developers and owners. The first three episodes of Monarch Perspectives are available today on all major podcast platforms.

“The world of investing can ebb and flow based on economic conditions and other factors, and it’s important that investors, developers and owners are abreast of these changes and evolving trends,” says George Strobel, co-founder and co-CEO of Monarch Private Capital. “We are excited to launch Monarch Perspectives to offer them unique assessments and insights on impact investing and how these investments drive real change.”

Episode one features Strobel and Monarch co-founder and co-CEO Robin Delmer discussing the company’s rich history in impact investing, the intricacies of federal and state tax credit programs, and how these credits are used to revitalize communities and create a more sustainable future.

In episode two, LeClere and Chukas interview Bryan Didier, Monarch partner and leader of the company’s Renewable Energy Division, to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act and the opportunities it presents for impact investors.

Philip Welker, Managing Director of BNA Associates, joins in episode three to shed light on historic tax credits and the challenges and benefits of historic tax credit transactions. Welker and his team have undertaken several historic projects, including the renovation of Atlanta’s Hotel Clermont.

Additional episodes will be released in the coming months. For more information, visit www.monarchprivate.com.

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs, and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film, and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers, and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

