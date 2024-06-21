Highlighting Sustainable Investments and Community Partnerships

Monarch Private Capital’s 2023 Impact Report “Touchpoints” This report highlights the transformative impact Monarch’s investments have had across U.S. communities this past year and throughout the Company’s history.

ATLANTA, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monarch Private Capital (Monarch), a nationally recognized impact investment firm that develops, finances, and manages a diversified portfolio of projects generating both federal and state tax credits, is proud to announce the release of its 2023 Impact Report. This comprehensive report, titled “Touchpoints,” showcases the firm’s significant contributions to renewable energy, affordable housing and historic rehabilitation projects through its extensive network of partners.

“Touchpoints” is more than just an impact report; it is an annual narrative that underscores Monarch’s dedication to sustainability initiatives, legislative advancements, investor engagement and community involvement. Each year, Monarch’s team works tirelessly to make a positive impact on team members, partners, stakeholders and communities, enriching lives and fostering growth. While the nature of our touchpoints may evolve, our commitment to investing in communities and championing a better, more sustainable future remains steadfast.

Creating a Sustainable Future

Monarch leads the way in creating customized structuring solutions, empowering fund investors to engage in projects that drive meaningful change in their local communities and beyond. Leveraging its relationships and expertise, Monarch is dedicated to being the partner of choice in the impact-driven investment space. With a strong foundation built on trust, transparency, responsibility and service, Monarch collaborates with clients to work towards a more sustainable and equitable future.

“At Monarch, we’re deeply passionate about driving substantive change through our investment projects,” Melanie Frontczak , Director, ESG & Tax Credit Investments for Monarch Private Capital. “Committed to enhancing communities and improving lives, we take immense pride in the positive influence of our investments and are proud to present their impact in the 2023 Impact Report.”

Explore Monarch’s 2023 Impact Report “Touchpoints” here .

For more information on Monarch Private Capital and tax equity impact investing, please contact George Strobel at [email protected] .

About Monarch Private Capital

Monarch Private Capital manages impact investment funds that positively impact communities by creating clean power, jobs and homes. The funds provide predictable returns through the generation of federal and state tax credits. The Company offers innovative tax credit equity investments for affordable housing, historic rehabilitations, renewable energy, film and other qualified projects. Monarch Private Capital has long-term relationships with institutional and individual investors, developers and lenders participating in these federal and state programs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch has offices and professionals located throughout the United States.

