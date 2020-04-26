Breaking News
MONDAY 11:30 EST: Former AG Jeff Sessions – Immigration Newsmaker

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

A conversation with one of the nation’s top immigration experts

Washington, D.C., April 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Center for Immigration Studies will stream an Immigration Newsmaker conversation on Monday, April 27, at 11:30 a.m. EDT featuring former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is campaigning to take back the Alabama U.S. Senate seat that he held for 20 years. This timely conversation with one of the nation’s top immigration experts takes place as President Trump contemplates signing a second Presidential Proclamation expanding suspension of certain immigration categories to help the American worker in a time of high unemployment.

During his twenty years in the U.S. Senate, Sessions played a major role in the immigration debate and resulting policy. He provided leadership as chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Immigration, Border Security, and Refugees and as a ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee. Sessions has been a constant voice for decades asking, “Who’s Looking Out for the American Worker?”

As attorney general early in the Trump administration, Sessions played a major role shaping immigration policy. His impact on immigration courts can still be felt from his “streamlined hiring plan” to attack the court backlog, and his tighter guidelines for immigration judges.

When: Monday, April 27, at 11:30 a.m. EDT.
Stream: Scheduled streams will be live on both Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.
Questions: Questions can be sent prior or during the event to [email protected] or on twitter to @CIS_org.

The Immigration Newsmaker series provides an opportunity for government agency heads, members of Congress, and other policymakers to discuss their priorities and explore the challenges they face. See previous interviews here.

CONTACT: Marguerite Telford, Director of Communications
Center for Immigration Studies
202-466-8185
[email protected]
