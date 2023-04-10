As part of Mondee’s Influencer and Affiliate Network, TISSINI’s closed group of 55,000 Hispanic women now have access to state-of-the-art travel technology, exclusive content and revenue opportunities.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondee Holdings Inc . (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), a technology-driven, next-generation marketplace in a $1 trillion segment of the travel market, today announced a new partnership with TISSINI, a social selling platform empowering U.S. Hispanic women. As part of Mondee’s Affiliate Network program, TISSINI’s micro-network of 55,000 U.S. Hispanic women, who have to date been focused on selling products to their local communities, are now expanding into services with the opportunity to sell travel through Mondee’s platform.

“We are excited to welcome TISSINI to our Influencer and Affiliate Network program and expand our reach to the growing Hispanic market,” said Mondee’s Chairman, CEO, and Founder, Prasad Gundumogula. “TISSINI’s network brings a unique opportunity for us to connect with a community of consumers who frequently and consistently book travel as a way to connect with family and friends.”

Founded in 2015, TISSINI has quickly become a leading social selling platform focused on empowering U.S. Hispanic women, many of whom are single-mother entrepreneurs. The company offers a range of high-quality fashion and beauty products, and now, with Mondee’s partnership, will be able to expand its offerings to include travel services. TISSINI’s network of women entrepreneurs will now have access to Mondee’s vast inventory of travel products, including flights, hotels, car rentals, and vacation packages.

“We are thrilled to partner with Mondee and bring travel opportunities to our community of entrepreneurs and customers,” said Sion L. Tesone, Founder and CEO of TISSINI. “Travel is an important part of the Latin American culture, and now, with Mondee’s platform, we can provide our customers with even more ways to explore the world and visit their loved ones.”

Mondee’s modern Influencer and Affiliate Network program is designed to enhance the product line-up and increase growth and profitability for the growing closed groups of expert and influencer global travel affiliates. The program provides affiliates with access to Mondee’s inventory of travel products, as well as fintech, marketing and technology support to help drive sales and increase revenue.

“We believe that partnerships like this with TISSINI are the future of the travel industry,” said Mr. Gundumogula. “By leveraging each other’s strengths and expertise, we can create a win-win-win situation for everyone involved – from our affiliates to their customers, as well as our suppliers, offering unique and highly-targeted sales channels.”

ABOUT MONDEE

Established in 2011, Mondee is a travel technology company and a modern travel marketplace with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 17 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. The company’s platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Its network includes 55,000+ leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30K rental car pickup locations, 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve a global customer base. On July 19, 2022, Mondee became publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MOND. For further information, please visit: https://www.mondee.com .

ABOUT TISSINI

TISSINI was founded in 2015 as a social selling platform that offers all Hispanic women in the United States the chance to improve their lives and that of their families through: exclusive quality products they can sell for additional income, services to meet their needs, and self-development tools to empower them. TISSINI supports its network of women with a friendly and personalized team.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “believe,” “can”, “”may,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” “plans,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company’s future growth, performance, business prospects and opportunities, strategies, expectations, future plans and intentions or other future events are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, the Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the recently completed business combination between ITHAX Acquisition Corp. and Mondee Holdings II, Inc., the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others and any definitive agreements with respect thereto, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, the ability to maintain Nasdaq’s listing standards, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 20, 2022, the registration statement on Form S-1 declared effective by the SEC on October 12, 2022 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, Mondee undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Media Contacts

Public Relations

pr@mondee.com

Investor Relations

ir@mondee.com