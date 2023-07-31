Mondee Retail Shareholders Gain Access to Exclusive Perks, Discounts and Rewards Within The Global Travel Marketplace Through Leading Loyalty and Engagement Platform TiiCKER

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondee Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), a technology-driven, next-generation marketplace in a $1 trillion segment of the travel market, today announced a new shareholder rewards program through its partnership with TiiCKER , the leading consumer shareholder loyalty and engagement platform. Retail shareholders of Mondee can now access exclusive discounts and perks within the A.I.-powered Mondee Marketplace.

The A.I.-powered Mondee Marketplace, available both as an app and through the web, features global access to more than 500 airlines, over 1 million hotel and vacation rental accommodations, 30,000 car pickup locations and over 50 cruise lines. It also includes access to Abhi, the most powerful and only fully-integrated A.I. travel planning assistant in the market that makes travel planning a snap for everyone, no matter their level of expertise. Abhi can instantaneously create sophisticated personalized travel guides based on users’ interests and making their dream trips instantly bookable. Users also gain access to Mondee’s negotiated rates that can be up to 60% below those available on other popular travel sites.

The partnership will offer the following benefits to travel-loving and perk-loving investors who own at least 50 shares of Mondee stock:

One year of a free Investor subscription to A.I.-powered Mondee Marketplace Benefits include: Abhi, Mondee’s fully-integrated A.I. travel assistant, for assistance in travel planning and creation of interactive itineraries Savings of up to 60% on what’s offered on other popular personal travel sites Access to Mondee Marketplace via mobile app and website Collaboration travel feature enables you to curate and organize trips with family, friends, and even the help of local experts Availability of 24/7 Customer and Traveler Support

Investors can also take advantage of our Refer-a-Friend incentive program, whereby investors will get a $10 travel credit for every referral that signs up. Investors can share this perk with friends, family, co-workers and will be able to use these credits for future travel bookings.

“We are thrilled to partner with TiiCKER to offer shareholders access to Mondee’s A.I.-powered marketplace that not only features a global inventory of travel options, but they will now have access to exclusive travel rewards and discounts,” said Prasad Gundumogula, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Mondee.

TiiCKER is the world’s first intelligent software platform that verifies and rewards retail shareholders, allowing a direct connection between public companies and their investors. Through a verification process linked to investors’ brokerage accounts, TiiCKER offers retail shareholders access to a competitive set of shareholder perks and rewards, and brings public companies the ability to grow this important and previously ignored affinity audience.

“Mondee’s extensive network and modern travel platform is the first of its kind when it comes to full A.I. integration, making it a perfect fit for our shareholder loyalty and engagement platform,” said Jeff Lambert, Founder and CEO of TiiCKER. “We are excited to introduce these perks to Mondee’s investors and help drive shareholder loyalty in the travel industry.”

To learn more about Mondee’s shareholder travel rewards program, visit tiicker.com/mond.

ABOUT MONDEE

Established in 2011, Mondee is a travel technology company and a modern travel marketplace with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 17 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. Available both as an app and through the web, the company’s platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Mondee Marketplace includes access to Abhi, the most powerful and only fully-integrated A.I. travel planning assistant in the market. Its network includes approximately 65,000 leisure travel advisors, freelancers and influencers, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30K rental car pickup locations, 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve a global customer base. On July 19, 2022, Mondee became publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MOND. For further information, visit: mondee.com .

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America’s 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and custom articles and content to help consumer shareholders discover and connect with the brands they love. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to verify, attract and reward everyday investors and maximize the Shareholder Lifetime Value™ of their retail investors. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “believe,” “can”, “”may,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” “plans,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company’s future growth, performance, business prospects and opportunities, strategies, expectations, future plans and intentions or other future events are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, the Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the ability to implement business plans and forecasts; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; the ability of the Company to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standards, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 19, 2023 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, Mondee undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

