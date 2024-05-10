– Q1 24 Net Revenues of $58M, up 16% from prior-year quarter, on Gross Bookings of $708M

– Q1 24 Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1M, up 27% from the prior-year quarter

– Q1 24 Take Rate of 8.2%, up 10% from the prior-year quarter

– Raises 2024 Net Revenues Guidance

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondee Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), a leading travel marketplace and artificial intelligence (AI) technology company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

“Mondee is pleased to announce a strong start to 2024, with another record first fiscal quarter in both net revenues and adjusted EBITDA terms, with net revenues growth of 16% year over year. Take rate continued to grow by 10% year over year as a result of further expansion in product and geography of our marketplace, driven by our innovative AI tech platform. This allows us to increase our net revenue guidance for the year. Looking into the next few quarters, we continue to enhance and deploy Mondee’s AI capabilities in every aspect of our business with exciting innovations in the pipeline,” said Founder, Chairman, and CEO Prasad Gundumogula.

“The company continues driving robust revenue and EBITDA growth, and generated positive free cash flow this quarter. Our cash reserves in Q1 2024 were almost $50 million, over 30% higher than Q4 2023. We remain committed to enhancing top-line growth, profitability, and cash flow generation,” said CFO Jesus Portillo.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Gross bookings of $708.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 6% compared to $668.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 (“Q1 23”).

of $708.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 6% compared to $668.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 (“Q1 23”). Net revenues of $58.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 16% compared to $49.9 million in Q1 23.

of $58.0 million for the quarter, an increase of 16% compared to $49.9 million in Q1 23. Net Loss of $19.5 million for the quarter, which included $20.7 million of non-cash and/or non-recurring items, such as $5.6 million of depreciation and amortization, $5.5 million of PIKed interest, $5.3 million of stock-based compensation, $1.9 million amortization of loan origination fees, $1.2 million change in fair value of earn-out liability and $1.2 million of acquisition and financing related costs, among others.

of $19.5 million for the quarter, which included $20.7 million of non-cash and/or non-recurring items, such as $5.6 million of depreciation and amortization, $5.5 million of PIKed interest, $5.3 million of stock-based compensation, $1.9 million amortization of loan origination fees, $1.2 million change in fair value of earn-out liability and $1.2 million of acquisition and financing related costs, among others. Adjusted EBITDA of $5.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 27% compared to $4.0 million in Q1 23.

of $5.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 27% compared to $4.0 million in Q1 23. Operating cash flow of $18.7 million for the quarter, compared to cash used of $10.0 million in Q1 23.

Financial Summary and Operating Results 1,2

For the three months

ended March 31 Year-Over-Year Change 2024 2023 % Transactions 1,075,437 665,173 410,264 62% Gross Bookings $708,076 $668,079 $39,997 6% Net Revenues $58,021 $49,929 $8,092 16% Net Loss $(19,458) $(12,915) $(6,543) 51% Loss per share (EPS) $(0.30) $(0.15) $(0.15) 100% Adjusted EBITDA $5,056 $3,986 $1,070 27% Adjusted Loss per Share $(0.15) $(0.07) $(0.08) 150% Net cash from (used in) operating activities $18,661 $(9,979) $28,640 287%

1 In $ thousands except for Transactions and EPS.

2 1Q 2024 Net Loss included $20.7 million of non-cash and/or non-recurring items, such as $5.6 million of depreciation and amortization, $5.5 million of PIKed interest, $5.3 million of stock-based compensation, $1.9 million amortization of loan origination fees, $1.2 million change in fair value of earn-out liability and $1.2 million of acquisition and financing related costs, among others.

First Quarter 2024 Business Highlights and Subsequent Events

Maturity Extended for Term Loan. The Company amended its term loan agreement, extending the maturity to June 30, 2025, whilst it advances towards finalizing a long-term facility.

Post Acquisition Synergies. The Company continues to realize synergies and cross-selling opportunities from the acquisitions completed in 2023. Indicatively, on May 2, 2024, Mondee Brazil started offering flights-only solutions in the country leveraging Mondee’s unique global content and technology.

2024 Financial Outlook

The Company’s guidance for fiscal year 2024, is as follows:

Net revenues of approximately $250 million to $260 million, representing an increase of 14% versus 2023 net revenues, measured at the midpoint.

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $30 million to $35 million, representing an increase of 67% versus 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, measured at the midpoint.

About Mondee

Established in 2011, Mondee is a leading travel marketplace and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology company with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 17 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in Brazil, Mexico, India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. Available both as an app and through the web, the company’s platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Mondee Marketplace includes access to Abhi, the most powerful and only fully-integrated AI travel planning assistant in the market. Mondee’s network and marketplace include approximately 65,000 travel experts, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30,000 rental car pickup locations, and 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve our global distribution. On July 19, 2022, Mondee became publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MOND. For further information, visit: www.mondee.com.

Non-GAAP Measurements:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted Net Loss per share.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP as they have been adjusted to exclude the effects of stock-based compensation expenses, provision for income taxes, and the impacts of depreciation and amortization, and certain other expenses. Mondee defines adjusted EBITDA as net loss before depreciation and amortization, provision for income taxes, interest expense (net), other expense (net), stock-based compensation, and certain other expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net loss before the impacts of amortization of intangibles, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation, and certain other expenses. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per share is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) on a per share basis. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of the applicable weighted-average shares outstanding.

Mondee believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and other users of its financial information consistency and comparability with its past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of its results of operations. With respect to adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net loss/income, Mondee believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s profitability relative to the amount of revenue generated, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense and certain other expenses and/or non-cash expenses. Mondee also believes non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry, as these metrics eliminate the effects of stock-based compensation, which may vary for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Mondee uses these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of the Company’s performance, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, and to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. Mondee’s definition may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore, comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish this or similar metrics. Thus, Mondee’s non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, nor superior to or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures may be limited in their usefulness because they do not present the full economic effect of Mondee’s use of stock-based compensation. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing investors and other users of its financial information a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely related GAAP financial measures. However, Mondee has not reconciled the non-GAAP guidance measures disclosed under “Financial Outlook” to their corresponding GAAP measures because certain reconciling items such as stock-based compensation and the corresponding provision for income taxes depend on factors such as the stock price at the time of award of future grants and thus cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations to the non-GAAP guidance measures are not available without unreasonable effort. Mondee encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view non-GAAP net loss/ income and non-GAAP net loss/ income per share in conjunction with net loss and net loss per share.

Operating Metrics:

This press release also includes certain operating metrics that we believe are useful in providing additional information in assessing the overall performance of Mondee’s business.

Transactions are defined as the number of travel reservations that were processed on Mondee’s platform during the period. A single transaction could include an airline ticket, a hotel or hospitality accommodation, and any number of ancillaries offered on the platform. Gross bookings are defined as the total dollar value, generally inclusive of taxes and fees, of all travel reservations through our platform between a third-party seller or service provider and the traveler, net of cancellations. Take rate is defined as revenues as a percentage of gross bookings. Mondee generates revenue from service fees earned on these transactions and, accordingly its revenue increases or decreases based on the increase or decrease in either or both the number or value of transactions Mondee processes. Revenue will increase as a result of the expansion in Mondee’s distribution platform and/or as a result of an increase in service fees from higher value services offered on the platform.

Forward-Looking Statements and Unaudited Financials:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “believe,” “can”, “”may,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” “plans,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company’s future growth, performance, business prospects and opportunities, strategies, expectations, future plans and intentions or other future events are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, the Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the ability to implement business plans and forecasts, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others and any definitive agreements with respect thereto, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with our distribution network and suppliers and retain its management and key employees, the ability of the Company to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standards, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, Mondee undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

MONDEE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except par value) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 38,889 $ 27,994 Restricted cash and short-term investments 8,493 7,993 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 103,589 116,632 Contract assets, net of allowance 14,903 13,228 Amounts receivable from related parties, current portion 43 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,338 7,250 Total current assets 172,255 173,097 Property and equipment, net 19,949 17,311 Goodwill 87,522 88,056 Intangible assets, net 96,905 102,029 Amounts receivable from related parties, excluding current portion — 43 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,298 3,232 Deferred income taxes 752 752 Other non-current assets 8,585 7,871 TOTAL ASSETS $ 389,266 $ 392,391 Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 124,458 $ 114,989 Amounts payable to related parties 42 42 Government loans, current portion 21 66 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 29,602 25,115 Earn-out liability, net, current portion 852 4,843 Deferred revenue, current portion 5,420 5,686 Long-term debt, current portion 11,645 10,828 Total current liabilities 172,040 161,569 Deferred income taxes 11,968 12,334 Note payable to related party 202 201 Government loans, excluding current portion 133 142 Warrant liability 95 137 Earn-out liability, net, excluding current portion 5,219 4,322 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 154,549 150,679 Deferred revenue, excluding current portion 11,149 11,797 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 2,118 2,561 Other long-term liabilities 8,176 8,073 Total liabilities 365,649 351,815 Redeemable preferred stock Series A preferred stock – $0.0001 par value 110,796 105,804 Stockholders’ deficit Common stock – $0.0001 par value 9 8 Treasury Stock (32,088 ) (32,088 ) Additional paid-in capital 306,836 306,326 Accumulated other comprehensive (losses) gains (1,406 ) 1,598 Accumulated deficit (360,530 ) (341,072 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (87,179 ) (65,228 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 389,266 $ 392,391

MONDEE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except stock and per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues, net $ 58,021 $ 49,929 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expenses 40,267 37,445 Personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation of $5,246 and $2,156, respectively 13,216 7,466 General and administrative expenses, including non-employee stock-based compensation of $55 and $405, respectively 5,785 4,494 Information technology expenses 2,069 923 Provision for credit losses, net (403 ) (667 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,563 3,386 Restructuring expense, net (289 ) 1,529 Total operating expenses 66,208 54,576 Loss from operations (8,187 ) (4,647 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 169 347 Interest expense (9,932 ) (8,217 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liability 42 (21 ) Other (expense) income, net (905 ) 322 Total other expense, net (10,626 ) (7,569 ) Loss before income taxes (18,813 ) (12,216 ) Provision for income taxes (645 ) (699 ) Net loss (19,458 ) (12,915 ) Cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stockholders (3,805 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (23,263 ) $ (12,915 ) Net loss attributable per share to common stockholders Basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss attributable per share to common stockholders Basic and diluted 78,468,479 83,748,712

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (19,458 ) $ (12,915 ) Other comprehensive (loss), net of tax (Loss) on currency translation adjustment (3,004 ) (9 ) Comprehensive loss $ (22,462 ) $ (12,924 )

MONDEE HOLDINGS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In $ thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (19,458 ) $ (12,915 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 5,563 3,386 Deferred taxes — 11 Provision for credit losses, net (403 ) (667 ) Stock-based compensation 5,301 2,561 Non-cash lease expense 326 — Amortization of loan origination fees 1,867 2,035 Payment in kind interest expense 5,482 1,381 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency exchange derivatives (3 ) 12 Change in the estimated fair value of earn-out consideration and warrants 1,197 192 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,668 (17,935 ) Contract assets (1,675 ) 1,294 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 922 (550 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets — (331 ) Other non-current assets (771 ) (278 ) Amounts payable to related parties — 164 Accounts payable 14,761 10,950 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,363 ) 449 Deferred revenue (914 ) (2 ) Operating lease liabilities (839 ) 264 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 18,661 (9,979 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (4,881 ) (1,968 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (18,304 ) Purchase of restricted short term investments — (235 ) Sale of restricted short term investments — 62 Net cash used in investing activities (4,881 ) (20,445 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of debt (1,152 ) (2,063 ) Payment of preferred stock offering costs (28 ) (2,222 ) Loan origination fee for long term debt (79 ) (616 ) Proceeds from long term debt — 15,000 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,002 ) 10,099 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (370 ) (14 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,408 (20,339 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 34,665 78,841 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 46,073 58,502

MONDEE HOLDINGS, INC.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(In thousands, except Transactions and per share data) KEY METRICS 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 Transactions 665,173 829,698 1,075,437 Take rate 7.5% 9.8% 8.2% Gross bookings 668,079 632,420 708,076 Net revenues $49,929 $62,093 $58,021 YoY Growth 28% 81% 16% QoQ Growth 46% 14% (7)% ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION 1Q23 4Q23 1Q24 Net income (loss) $(12,915) $(13,195) $(19,458) Interest expense (net) 7,870 9,829 9,763 Stock-based compensation expense 2,561 3,448 5,307 Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation — (12) — Depreciation & amortization 3,386 4,714 5,563 Restructuring expense 1,529 771 (289) Changes in fair value of Warrant liability 21 (40) (42) Certain legal expenses — — — Income tax provision 699 (5,619) 645 Gain on forgiveness of PPP loan — — — Warrant transaction expense — — — M&A costs 279 150 618 Financing and refinancing related costs 406 519 625 US divestiture and transition service expense — (227) 240 Other expenses (income), net (493) 2,192 665 Change in fair value of acquisition earn-out liability 171 2,599 1,239 Certain other expenses 472 464 180 Sale of export incentives — — — Adjusted EBITDA $3,986 $5,593 $5,056 Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.0% 9.0% 8.7%

1 Includes LBF US divestiture and transition service expense, changes in fair value of earn-out liabilities, legal expenses pertaining to acquisitions, restructuring expense, acquisition costs, transaction filing fees and related expenses, and changes in fair value of warrant liabilities.

