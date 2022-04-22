Mondelēz International Announces Investor Update on May 10, 2022

The virtual event will take place on May 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

CHICAGO, April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dirk Van de Put and members of the senior leadership team will provide updates on the company’s business strategy and capital allocation plans during an investor update on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Investors and analysts are invited to join the event at ir.mondelezinternational.com/news-and-events/events. A full recording of the event will also be available afterwards.

