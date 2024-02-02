CHICAGO, Feb. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced the appointment of Brian McNamara to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective Feb. 1. McNamara has served as Chief Executive Officer of Haleon plc, formerly GSK Consumer Healthcare, since May 2022. Previously, he led GSK’s Consumer Healthcare business.

“We are pleased to welcome Brian to our Board. His breadth and depth of expertise in all aspects of consumer products leadership – including supply chain, brand marketing, customer engagement and more – will provide valuable insight and strategic input to our team,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman & CEO of Mondelēz International.

Before joining GSK in 2015, McNamara held a variety of senior leadership positions for several global consumer products companies, including Novartis AG and The Procter & Gamble Company. He currently sits on Haleon’s Board of Directors, as well as the Board of Directors of the Consumer Goods Forum.

McNamara’s appointment expands the size of the Company’s Board to 11 members, 10 of whom are deemed independent, including McNamara.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “may,” “expect,” “plan,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements of belief or expectation and statements about Mondelēz International’s leadership position in snacking. These forward-looking statements are subject to change and to inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Mondelēz International’s control, which could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those projected or assumed in these forward-looking statements. Please also see Mondelēz International’s risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. There may be other factors not presently known to Mondelēz International or which it currently considers to be immaterial that could cause Mondelēz International’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements it makes. Mondelēz International disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.