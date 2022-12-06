Facility part of Company’s $122.5 million investment in Henrico County, supporting U.S. distribution for consumer-favorite snacks including OREO, RITZ and CHIPS AHOY!

CHICAGO, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) celebrated the grand opening of its new Regional Distribution Center located just outside Richmond, in Sandston, VA. The grand opening was recognized with a ribbon cutting ceremony which included local employees, company leadership, local and state elected officials and other honored guests. The new distribution site is part of the Company’s $122.5 million investment in its Henrico County operations, which was announced late last year, further expanding the company’s long-standing business and supply chain footprint in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The addition of this strategically-located facility brings approximately 80 new jobs to Henrico County and will serve as a key distribution hub for many of Mondelēz International’s best-loved snacks, including OREO and Chips Ahoy! cookies and RITZ crackers. The site will play an important role in reducing transportation miles needed to get Mondelēz International snacks to retail customers, supporting the NA supply chain transforming to deliver the company’s 2025 sustainability goals. The facility will be operated by Kenco Logistics, which offers customized third-party logistics management solutions to businesses across North America.

“This new regional distribution center, which sits close to our Richmond, VA biscuit bakery, will play an important role in delivering consumers’ best-loved snacks as part of the Mondelēz U.S. supply chain,” said Claudio Parrotta, SVP & Chief Supply Chain Officer, North America at Mondelēz International. “We are proud to celebrate this grand opening, strengthening our commitment to Henrico County and the Commonwealth of Virginia, which have been so supportive of our business over the past five decades, as we continue to invest in strategic U.S. supply chain geographies important to our long-term growth and success,” added Parrotta.

Mondelēz International leadership joined the Regional Distribution Center’s employees, representatives from Kenco and community leaders at the ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the occasion and showcase the strong local and community partnerships the company has in Henrico County.

“We are grateful to have been chosen to partner with Mondelēz International at this new facility,” said David Caines, chief operating officer for Kenco. “We believe our integrated, customer-driven approach to distribution operations will help Mondelēz International continue its supply chain excellence across the U.S., including meeting the current and future needs of its customers and consumers,” added Caines.

Among the many dignitaries and honored guests who celebrated this grand opening was Caren Merrick, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade, who praised Mondelēz International for fostering a collaborative partnership with the community and supporting the Virginia economy with quality jobs.

“The investment Mondelēz International has made in Henrico County through this distribution center is a testament to what collaboration between the public and private sector can accomplish,” said Caren Merrick, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “A strong Virginia economy relies on a vibrant business environment and a robust workforce, and we are excited about Mondelēz International continuing to be a significant partner in fostering both.”

Richmond and, more broadly, the Commonwealth of Virginia, have been home to meaningful Mondelēz International operations and employees for many years. The Richmond Biscuit Bakery first opened its doors almost five decades ago, in 1973. With the addition of this new distribution facility, the company has nearly 1,000 employees supporting its operations in Virginia, working across manufacturing, distribution, logistics and sales. The company also has a strong history as good corporate partner and employer in Richmond and Henrico County, and community leaders have acknowledged the Company’s long-standing commitment.

“Mondelēz International has been making quality products in Henrico for nearly 50 years, bringing quality jobs and economic development to our County,” said Henrico County Board of Supervisors Member Tyrone E. Nelson. “This new, additional facility enhances the company’s business operations in our county and represents another step forward in what we view as a long-term commitment both to Henrico and to Virginia.”

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.