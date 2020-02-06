Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.285 per Share

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on April 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020.

