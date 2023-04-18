In its first year, CoLab Tech seeks to engage with start-ups that offer solutions to address top technical challenges in sustainability and food processing

Companies selected will participate in a 12-week growth-centric curriculum beginning in autumn 2023

Applications are now open at www.applycolabtech.com.

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ), today opened applications for CoLab Tech. The innovative accelerator program is designed to help start-up companies address key challenges in food technology and sustainability. CoLab Tech builds on the successful collaboration and partnership principles of the company’s SnackFutures’ CoLab program, launched in 2021, which provides snacking entrepreneurs and emerging brands with resources, networking opportunities and information to help them grow their businesses.

CoLab Tech seeks to find and collaborate with emerging food technology start-ups offering disruptive solutions and the potential to scale through the company’s core chocolate, biscuit and baked snacks businesses in three critical areas:

Sustainability: Technologies that support regenerative agriculture, low carbon dairy ingredients and renewable/more efficient energy sources

Technologies that support regenerative agriculture, low carbon dairy ingredients and renewable/more efficient energy sources Innovative Ingredients: Technologies that can deliver cleaner labels, lower carbon footprints, improved sensory experiences, and improved nutrition profiles

Technologies that can deliver cleaner labels, lower carbon footprints, improved sensory experiences, and improved nutrition profiles Process: Technologies that can increase manufacturing flexibility, enhance automation, and allow us to explore more modern, advanced heating and cooling options

“We are thrilled to expand the CoLab program with a special focus on the food technology space,” said Ian Noble, VP R&D – Research, Analytical and Productivity. “The launch of CoLab Tech demonstrates Mondelēz International’s commitment to more sustainable food and process technologies that push the boundaries of key technical challenges.”

The 12-week program includes in-person workshops, hands-on experiences and virtual curriculum sessions, along with 1:1 mentorship, as well as access to Mondelēz International experts and the company’s partners across the globe.

Applications for CoLab Tech are open now. The program will begin in autumn 2023. CoLab Tech is open to U.S. and European-based start-ups who have reached a minimum viable product in their development process and a minimum of five employees. Start-ups with diverse and minority board members will be a plus for selection. For more information and to apply to the CoLab Tech program, visit www.applycolabtech.com.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

About SnackFutures

SnackFutures is the Mondelēz International innovation and venture hub, deliberately designed to push boundaries in snacking by capitalizing on consumer trends and emerging growth opportunities in well-being snacks around the world. The group’s priorities support incremental growth against three key strategic areas: invent new brands and businesses, invest in early stage entrepreneurs, and amplify the SnackFutures impact with the CoLab start-up engagement program. Learn more at www.snackfutures.com .