CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 7:30 am ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at www.mondelezinternational.com/investors. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate’s Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.