CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ET and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 800-267-6316 from the United States and 203-518-9783 from other locations. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call starts. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 3, 2023, by calling 800-839-5634 from the United States and 402-220-2560 from other locations. The access code for both the conference call and its rebroadcast is MDLZQ223. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

