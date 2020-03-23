Mondelēz International U.S. Announces Enhanced Benefits for Frontline Employees, Support for Local Communities

Breaking News
  • Enhances Employee Benefits and Support for U.S. Frontline Colleagues
  • Plans to Hire an Additional 1,000 U.S. Employees
  • Commits Resources to Feeding America® and American Red Cross as part of Company’s Global $15 Million Community Relief Efforts

EAST HANOVER, N.J., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mondelēz International U.S. today announced a series of actions that will enhance its ability, as a large U.S. food manufacturer, to keep its food supply going, protect its employees and support communities impacted by COVID-19. This includes enhanced benefits and support for its U.S. workforce, the hiring of additional U.S. colleagues and a global Mondelēz International commitment to donate $15 million to community partners advancing COVID-19 relief efforts in the U.S. and around the world. 

“As one of the largest food companies in the country, we play a critical role in safeguarding the U.S. food supply. In this time of heightened need, we are working in close collaboration with customers and local communities to ensure that production lines remain operational, distribution networks continue to work efficiently, and U.S. consumers have access to foods on shelves,” said Glen Walter, EVP and President, North America. 

Enhanced U.S. Colleague Support and Benefits

The company has already implemented enhanced protocols and protections to provide a safe and sanitary work environment for our colleagues, including significant steps to support employees in our manufacturing facilities, distribution and logistics operations and sales organizations. In the U.S., the company is announcing additional support for its employees who are doing such important work during this challenging time, including:

  • A $2 per-hour increase, based on number of hours worked (paid as a lump sum), from today through May 2nd, for our Manufacturing, Distribution and Sales hourly workforce;
  • A $125 per-week bonus for our Sales Representatives. 

These benefits will go to the more than 10,000 frontline colleagues who are making, selling and distributing products to retail partners across the country. In addition, any impacted U.S.-based employees will receive up to two (2) additional weeks of paid leave at 100% of pay, less any statutory pay received for the same period. The company will continue to assess further needs and opportunities to support employees as the situation evolves. 

“The health, safety and well-being of our colleagues and communities is our highest priority as we come together to address this unprecedented health crisis. I am so proud of the tremendous dedication and commitment of our teams under these trying circumstances and thank everyone for all that they are doing,” said Glen Walter, EVP & President, North America. “We are committed to providing our people with the support that they need as they ensure the continuity of the U.S. food supply.”

Hiring Additional U.S. Employees

To meet additional marketplace demand and reinforce our current workforce, the company is also announcing that it expects to hire 1,000 frontline U.S. employees to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of our U.S. distribution and sales network in the coming months. The company encourages individuals who may been displaced by the closing of other businesses to apply for these positions at the following link https://careers.mondelezinternational.com.

MDLZ Commitment to Local Communities

Mondelēz International knows it has an important role to play in helping the communities and populations that have been hit hardest by COVID-19. The company is committed to supporting organizations that are responding to food instability and emergency relief by committing to make $15 million in financial and in-kind donations through the Mondelēz International Foundation and global and local brand initiatives.

In the U.S., the company will mobilize employees and provide additional resources for long-standing community partners, including Feeding America and the American Red Cross, through both cash donations and in-kind support. The company’s efforts will include support for local organizations in the U.S. through the Mondelēz International Matching Gifts program, providing company matched funds for charitable organizations supported by employees.

The company will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and provide further updates to programs and policies as appropriate.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

