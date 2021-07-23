Money Concepts Financial Planning Congress in Orlando, FL.

Money Concepts 2021 Financial Planning Congress was held at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort in Orlando.

Money Concepts Financial Professionals engaging during the afternoon workshop.

Orlando, Florida, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Independent financial professionals with Money Concepts recently experienced a week of working sessions to enhance their education and business development during their Financial Planning Congress in Orlando, FL.

The Congress agenda was filled with sessions focused on product and technology updates along with panel discussions from top advisors on practice management. In addition, Money Concepts attendees enjoyed a strong lineup of keynote speakers including:

Brian Kight, Steve Siegel, and Dr. John Rhodes.

Money Concepts President & CEO Denis Walsh states “Our Financial Planning Congress brings the best of the best for our advisors. This is reflected in our agenda and the strong relationships among our advisors who benefit from the working sessions and networking with their peers.”

Additional conference highlights included:

Women in Business special session

Awards Gala Celebration

Lab Sessions with Portfolio Managers and Headquarter Executives

Money Concepts has quietly grown to more than 650 financial professionals. Today’s advisors enjoy the culture of sharing and the lack of proprietary constraints and corporate/board pressures. Instead, advisors can focus on their business with a business partner committed to be their Straightest Path to THEIR Success.

About Money Concepts®:

Money Concepts Capital Corp. is a privately owned independent broker-dealer and dually registered as a Registered Investment Advisor based in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Established in 1979, and its parent company Money Concepts International, Inc. has a network of approximately 700 financial professional’s centers nationwide.

In addition to serving independent advisors, Money Concepts® provides turn-key wealth management services for community banks, credit unions and tax professionals. Money Concepts® advisors provide holistic planning and offer a full array of non-proprietary products and services including advisory and alternative investment services.

