KIRKLAND, Wash., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a fabless company with a global footprint that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronic solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.75 per share to $1.00 per share. The first quarter dividend of $1.00 per share will be paid on April 14, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2023.

The financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 are as follows:

Revenue was $460.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, a 7.1% decrease from $495.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and a 36.7% increase from $336.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

GAAP gross margin was 58.2% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with 57.6% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 58.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, excluding the impact of $1.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 57.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, excluding the impact of $0.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP operating expenses were $130.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $115.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $94.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, excluding $34.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.9 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $83.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, excluding $30.3 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP operating income was $136.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $78.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $174.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, excluding $35.3 million for stock-based compensation expense and $1.9 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $112.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, excluding $31.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP other income, net, was $3.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $3.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP other income, net (1) was $1.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, excluding $2.0 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, excluding $1.9 million for deferred compensation plan income.

GAAP income before income taxes was $140.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with $82.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP income before income taxes (1) was $176.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, excluding $35.3 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for net deferred compensation plan income, compared with $113.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, excluding $31.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for net deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP net income was $119.1 million and $2.45 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $72.7 million and $1.51 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (1) was $154.0 million and $3.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, excluding $35.3 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.1 million for net deferred compensation plan income and $0.3 million for related tax effects, compared with $102.1 million and $2.12 per diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, excluding $31.2 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.3 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $2.1 million for related tax effects.

The financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 are as follows:

Revenue was $1,794.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, a 48.5% increase from $1,207.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

GAAP gross margin was 58.4% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with 56.8% for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP gross margin (1) was 58.7% for the year ended December 31, 2022, excluding the impact of $4.7 million for stock-based compensation expense, compared with 57.1% for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding the impact of $3.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP operating expenses were $521.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $423.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP operating expenses (1) were $372.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, excluding $156.3 million for stock-based compensation expense, $7.1 million for deferred compensation plan income and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets, compared with $298.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding $119.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $4.9 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP operating income was $526.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $262.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP operating income (1) was $680.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, excluding $161.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $7.0 million for deferred compensation plan income and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets, compared with $391.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding $123.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $5.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP other expense, net, was $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with other income, net, of $9.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP other income, net (1) was $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, excluding $6.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $5.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding $4.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.

GAAP income before income taxes was $524.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared with $272.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP income before income taxes (1) was $685.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, excluding $161.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.4 million for net deferred compensation plan income and $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets, compared with $396.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding $123.5 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.6 million for net deferred compensation plan expense.

GAAP net income was $437.7 million and $9.05 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $242.0 million and $5.05 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP net income (1) was $599.9 million and $12.41 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2022, excluding $161.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.4 million for net deferred compensation plan income, $0.1 million for amortization of purchased intangible assets and $1.6 million for related tax effects, compared with $356.7 million and $7.45 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2021, excluding $123.5 million for stock-based compensation expense, $0.6 million for net deferred compensation plan expense and $9.4 million for related tax effects.

The following is a summary of revenue by end market (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, End Market 2022 2021 2022 2021 Storage and Computing $ 120,840 $ 77,970 $ 452,594 $ 255,933 Enterprise Data 68,433 40,489 251,415 116,345 Automotive 97,378 56,353 300,016 204,335 Industrial 56,063 49,488 219,179 184,784 Communications 64,283 45,876 251,452 164,091 Consumer 53,015 66,328 319,492 282,310 Total $ 460,012 $ 336,504 $ 1,794,148 $ 1,207,798

In the first quarter of 2022, the Company reorganized its end markets and broke out Computing and Storage into two new end markets: (i) Storage and Computing and (ii) Enterprise Data. All prior-period amounts have been restated to reflect the changes in these end markets.

The following is a summary of revenue by product family (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, Product Family 2022 2021 2022 2021 DC to DC $ 432,513 $ 319,725 $ 1,696,594 $ 1,147,329 Lighting Control 27,499 16,779 97,554 60,469 Total $ 460,012 $ 336,504 $ 1,794,148 $ 1,207,798

“While we remain cautious about near-term business conditions, we believe MPS can swiftly adapt to market changes and take advantage of the current environment to focus on business development and investing in infrastructure necessary to support our long-term growth,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’s financial targets for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023:

Revenue in the range of $440.0 million to $460.0 million.

GAAP gross margin between 57.4% and 58.0%. Non-GAAP gross margin (1) between 57.7% and 58.3%, which excludes an estimated impact of stock-based compensation expenses of 0.3%.

GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses, including estimated litigation expenses, between $135.1 million and $139.1 million. Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses (1) between $96.1 million and $98.1 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $39.0 million to $41.0 million but includes estimated litigation expenses.

Total stock-based compensation expenses of $40.2 million to $42.2 million.

Beginning with the Q1 2023 outlook, MPS no longer separately forecasts litigation expenses.

Interest income of $1.8 million to $2.2 million.

The non-GAAP tax rate for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023 will be 12.5%.

Fully diluted shares outstanding between 48.2 million and 49.2 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income, net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income (expense), net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, deferred compensation plan income/expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income, net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors’ understanding of MPS’s core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a fabless company with a global footprint that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronic solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient and cost-effective, while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 288,607 $ 189,265 Short-term investments 449,266 535,817 Accounts receivable, net 182,714 104,813 Inventories 447,290 259,417 Other current assets 42,742 35,540 Total current assets 1,410,619 1,124,852 Property and equipment, net 357,157 362,962 Goodwill 6,571 6,571 Deferred tax assets, net 35,252 21,917 Other long-term assets 249,286 69,523 Total assets $ 2,058,885 $ 1,585,825 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 61,461 $ 83,027 Accrued compensation and related benefits 88,260 62,635 Other accrued liabilities 113,679 81,282 Total current liabilities 263,400 226,944 Income tax liabilities 53,509 47,669 Other long-term liabilities 73,374 67,227 Total liabilities 390,283 341,840 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 47,107 and 46,256, respectively 975,276 803,226 Retained earnings 716,403 424,879 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (23,077 ) 15,880 Total stockholders’ equity 1,668,602 1,243,985 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,058,885 $ 1,585,825

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 460,012 $ 336,504 $ 1,794,148 $ 1,207,798 Cost of revenue 192,203 142,631 745,596 522,339 Gross profit 267,809 193,873 1,048,552 685,459 Operating expenses: Research and development 61,674 54,514 240,171 190,627 Selling, general and administrative 66,057 61,208 273,595 226,190 Litigation expense (benefit), net 3,186 (420 ) 8,001 6,225 Total operating expenses 130,917 115,302 521,767 423,042 Operating income 136,892 78,571 526,785 262,417 Other income (expense), net 3,872 3,391 (1,848 ) 9,802 Income before income taxes 140,764 81,962 524,937 272,219 Income tax expense 21,674 9,291 87,265 30,196 Net income $ 119,090 $ 72,671 $ 437,672 $ 242,023 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.53 $ 1.58 $ 9.37 $ 5.28 Diluted $ 2.45 $ 1.51 $ 9.05 $ 5.05 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 46,979 46,139 46,727 45,851 Diluted 48,549 48,240 48,358 47,889

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE

(Unaudited, in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 1,030 $ 921 $ 4,721 $ 3,543 Research and development 8,480 6,465 35,355 26,030 Selling, general and administrative 25,759 23,810 120,916 93,906 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 35,269 $ 31,196 $ 160,992 $ 123,479

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 119,090 $ 72,671 $ 437,672 $ 242,023 Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income: Stock-based compensation expense 35,269 31,196 160,992 123,479 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33 33 132 44 Deferred compensation plan expense (income) (61 ) 252 (411 ) 561 Tax effect (326 ) (2,053 ) 1,559 (9,434 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 154,005 $ 102,099 $ 599,944 $ 356,673 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 3.28 $ 2.21 $ 12.84 $ 7.78 Diluted $ 3.17 $ 2.12 $ 12.41 $ 7.45 Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 46,979 46,139 46,727 45,851 Diluted 48,549 48,240 48,358 47,889

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 267,809 $ 193,873 $ 1,048,552 $ 685,459 Gross margin 58.2 % 57.6 % 58.4 % 56.8 % Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit: Stock-based compensation expense 1,030 921 4,721 3,543 Deferred compensation plan expense 95 156 49 256 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 268,934 $ 194,950 $ 1,053,322 $ 689,258 Non-GAAP gross margin 58.5 % 57.9 % 58.7 % 57.1 %

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total operating expenses $ 130,917 $ 115,302 $ 521,767 $ 423,042 Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses: Stock-based compensation expense (34,239 ) (30,275 ) (156,271 ) (119,936 ) Amortization of purchased intangible assets (33 ) (33 ) (132 ) (44 ) Deferred compensation plan income (expense) (1,851 ) (2,020 ) 7,060 (4,868 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 94,794 $ 82,974 $ 372,424 $ 298,194

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total operating income $ 136,892 $ 78,571 $ 526,785 $ 262,417 Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income: Stock-based compensation expense 35,269 31,196 160,992 123,479 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33 33 132 44 Deferred compensation plan expense (income) 1,946 2,176 (7,011 ) 5,124 Non-GAAP operating income $ 174,140 $ 111,976 $ 680,898 $ 391,064

RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total other income (expense), net $ 3,872 $ 3,391 $ (1,848 ) $ 9,802 Adjustments to reconcile other income (expense), net to non-GAAP other income, net: Deferred compensation plan expense (income) (2,007 ) (1,924 ) 6,600 (4,563 ) Non-GAAP other income, net $ 1,865 $ 1,467 $ 4,752 $ 5,239

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total income before income taxes $ 140,764 $ 81,962 $ 524,937 $ 272,219 Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes: Stock-based compensation expense 35,269 31,196 160,992 123,479 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 33 33 132 44 Deferred compensation plan expense (income) (61 ) 252 (411 ) 561 Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 176,005 $ 113,443 $ 685,650 $ 396,303

2023 FIRST QUARTER OUTLOOK

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN

(Unaudited) Three Months Ending March 31, 2023 Low High Gross margin 57.4 % 58.0 % Adjustment to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 0.3 % 0.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin 57.7 % 58.3 %