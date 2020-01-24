Breaking News
Home / Top News / Monolithic Power Systems Revises Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Date to February 5, 2020

Monolithic Power Systems Revises Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Date to February 5, 2020

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monolithic Power Systems (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a leading company in high performance analog solutions, today announced updated plans to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

MPS will now report its results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th and host its quarterly teleconference at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. This call will be webcast live for all investors and archived on the company’s website at www.monolithicpower.com.

To access the teleconference webcast, go to the Investor Relations page of the MPS website at http://ir.monolithicpower.com, and click on the webcast link under “Events and Presentations.” From this site, you can listen to the teleconference, assuming that your computer system is configured properly.

In addition to the webcast replay, a phone replay will be available for seven days after the live call at (404) 537-3406, Conference ID: 9587067.

About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS’ mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers’ systems with green, practical, compact solutions. The company was founded by Michael Hsing in 1997 and is based in the United States. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

###

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS,and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

CONTACT: Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.