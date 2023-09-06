CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monomoy CRE, LLC (“we,” “us,” “our,” or “Monomoy,”) announced today the hiring of Andrew Wright, as Vice President of Real Estate.

Mr. Wright is an accomplished industry veteran with over 20 years of land acquisition, entitlement, and construction management experience in all avenues of commercial real estate. Most recently, Mr. Wright served as Senior Director of Corporate Real Estate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holding Corp. Mr. Wright has also held various leadership positions on numerous boards. He holds certifications from the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP), the Institute of Transportation Engineers as a Professional Transportation Planner (PTP), and the State of New Jersey with a New Jersey Professional Planner License (PP). Mr. Wright earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography from the West Chester University of Pennsylvania.

“The industrial market remains highly competitive and firms that prioritize their tenants’ needs are transforming the marketplace,” said Chris Macri, President and CEO of Monomoy CRE. “Andy’s extensive experience and knowledge working with some of the largest players in the industrial market will further support Monomoy in providing creative solutions to tenants’ real estate needs.”

Mr. Wright stated, “I am very excited to take on this role and join the entrepreneurial team at Monomoy as we work together to strategically grow and diversify our portfolio of properties.”

About Monomoy CRE, LLC

Monomoy CRE, LLC (www.monomoyproperties.com), a subsidiary of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG), is a full-service real estate services company that provides solutions for our tenants through property management, real estate investments, construction and development. We invest in build-to-suit class A, B & C Single Tenant Industrial Properties including equipment rental, building supply, materials, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, and logistics. The typical asset is comprised of office and shop space with exterior storage. Our growth includes both the expansion of our tenant profile into the alternative energy sector and expansion of our asset type into commercial office property. Monomoy is focused on single-tenant net leased industrial properties throughout the US specifically targeting critical markets with economic growth.

For more information regarding Monomoy CRE, LLC please contact:

Chris Macri

cmacri@monomoycre.com