WILMETTE, Ill., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage radiopharma company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, today announced that its abstract titled “Evaluation of Anti-uPAR Antibody as a Radiopharmaceutical for Imaging and Treatment of Solid Tumors” has been accepted as a “Top-Rated Oral Presentation” within the Scientific Program of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) 2024 Annual Congress to be held on October 19-23, 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.

Monopar’s abstract details its MNPR-101-RIT, a novel first-in-class radio-immuno-therapeutic program that targets cancers expressing the urokinase plasminogen activator receptor (uPAR), including triple-negative breast, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. The Company’s preclinical data demonstrate compelling and durable anti-tumor benefits with MNPR-101 conjugated to therapeutic radioisotopes, including lutetium-177 (Lu-177) and actinium-225 (Ac-225).

“We are honored by the recognition of our MNPR-101-RIT abstract at EANM’24,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, CEO of Monopar Therapeutics. “This selection underscores the potential of our uPAR-targeted therapy and the interest around uPAR as a potential new target for radiopharma treatment.”

Monopar recently initiated its MNPR-101-Zr first-in-human Phase 1 imaging and dosimetry clinical trial in advanced cancer patients. Further information about this trial is available at www.ClinicalTrials.gov under study identifier NCT06337084.

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, including Phase 1-stage MNPR-101-Zr for imaging advanced cancers and late preclinical-stage MNPR-101 radio-immuno-therapeutic (RIT) for the treatment of advanced cancers, as well as early development programs against solid cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: the Company’s preclinical data demonstrating compelling and durable anti-tumor benefits with MNPR-101 conjugated to therapeutic radioisotopes, including lutetium-177 (Lu-177) and actinium-225 (Ac-225); and that the selection of Monopar’s abstract underscores the potential of its uPAR-targeted therapy and the interest around uPAR as a potential new target for radiopharma treatment. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the recently initiated first-in-human Phase 1 imaging and dosimetry clinical trial in advanced cancer patients with MNPR-101-Zr may not yield satisfactory results, if at all; that future preclinical or clinical data will not be as promising as the data to date; not receiving regulatory clearance to proceed into human clinical trials for MNPR-101-RIT; that MNPR-101-Zr and/or MNPR-101-RIT may cause unexpected serious adverse effects in humans; and the significant general risks and uncertainties surrounding the research, development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of imaging agents and therapeutics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Monopar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Monopar undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Monopar’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

