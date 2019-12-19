Monopar Therapeutics Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monopar Therapeutics Inc. today announced that it has priced an initial public offering of 1,111,112 shares of its common stock at $8.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 19, 2019 under the symbol “MNPR.”  The offering is expected to close on December 23, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 166,666 shares.

JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC acted as Lead Bookrunning Manager and Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as Co-Manager for the offering.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC by calling (212) 907-5332, or by e-mailing [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.  This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these shares in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state.

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. The company’s pipeline consists of Validive® for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; camsirubicin for advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and a late-stage preclinical antibody MNPR-101.

CONTACT:

Kim R. Tsuchimoto
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

