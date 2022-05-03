Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

CHICAGO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monroe Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: MRCC) (“Monroe”) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Except where the context suggests otherwise, the terms “Monroe,” “we,” “us,” “our,” and “Company” refer to Monroe Capital Corporation.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net Investment Income of $5.4 million, or $0.25 per share

Adjusted Net Investment Income (a non-GAAP measure described below) of $5.4 million, or $0.25 per share

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share

Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of $244.9 million, or $11.30 per share

Paid quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on March 31, 2022

Chief Executive Officer Theodore L. Koenig commented, “We are pleased to report that Adjusted Net Investment Income for the quarter once again covered our dividend. Our current annual cash dividend to shareholders is approximately 10.0%(1). After reaching record levels of new deal activity at the Monroe Capital platform in the fourth quarter of 2021, activity moderated slightly to start the year, as market volatility related to events in the Ukraine, continued high levels of inflation and aggressive rate indications from the Federal Reserve created market uncertainty. Despite these headwinds, both credit performance and new deal activity remains strong at Monroe for both sponsored and non-sponsored transactions, and we are well positioned to support the financing needs of our clients that have resilient business models and positive long-term outlooks. As always, we continue to be focused on adhering to our underwriting principles and generating strong risk-adjusted returns to create shareholder value.”

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company affiliate of the award winning private credit investment firm and lender, Monroe Capital LLC.

(1) Based on an annualized dividend and closing share price as of May 2, 2022.

Management Commentary

Adjusted Net Investment Income totaled $5.4 million or $0.25 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This compares with $5.4 million or $0.25 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. See Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Net Investment Income discussion below.

NAV decreased by $0.21 per share, or 1.8%, to $244.9 million or $11.30 per share as of March 31, 2022, compared to $249.5 million or $11.51 per share as of December 31, 2021. The NAV decrease of $0.21 per share was primarily the result of net unrealized losses on the portfolio and a loss on the extinguishment of debt associated with the Company’s repayment of its remaining Small Business Administration (“SBA”) debentures during the quarter.

During the quarter, MRCC’s debt-to-equity leverage decreased from 1.35 times debt-to-equity to 1.30 times debt-to equity. We continue to focus on managing our investment portfolio and selectively redeploying capital over time to modestly increase MRCC’s leverage.

Selected Financial Highlights

(in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities data: (unaudited) Investments, at fair value $ 545,989 $ 561,693 Total assets $ 564,842 $ 590,458 Total net assets $ 244,901 $ 249,471 Net asset value per share $ 11.30 $ 11.51 For the quarter ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Consolidated Statements of Operations data: (unaudited) Net investment income $ 5,398 $ 5,373 Adjusted net investment income (2) $ 5,417 $ 5,401 Net gain (loss) $ (4,551 ) $ 1,462 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 847 $ 6,835 Per share data: Net investment income $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Adjusted net investment income (2) $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Net gain (loss) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.07 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 0.04 $ 0.32

______

(2) See Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Net Investment Income below for a detailed description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation from net investment income to Adjusted Net Investment Income. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company.

Portfolio Review

The Company had debt and equity investments in 97 portfolio companies, with a total fair value of $546.0 million as of March 31, 2022, as compared to debt and equity investments in 96 portfolio companies, with a total fair value of $561.7 million, as of December 31, 2021. The Company’s portfolio consists primarily of first lien loans, representing 83.1% of the portfolio as of March 31, 2022, and 84.6% of the portfolio as of December 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, the weighted average contractual and effective yield on the Company’s debt and preferred equity investments was 7.9% and 8.0%, respectively, as compared to the weighted average contractual and effective yield of 7.9% and 8.0%, respectively, as of December 31, 2021. Portfolio yield is calculated only on the portion of the portfolio that has a contractual coupon and therefore does not account for dividends on equity investments (other than preferred equity). As of March 31, 2022, 2.2% of the Company’s total investments at fair value were on non-accrual as compared to 2.6% as of December 31, 2021.

Financial Review

Net Investment Income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $5.4 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.25 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Adjusted Net Investment Income was $5.4 million, or $0.25 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.25 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Investment income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $12.5 million, compared to $13.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The $0.5 million decrease in investment income was primarily driven by lower fee income and a reduction in prepayment gain (loss) during the quarter. Total expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 totaled $7.1 million, compared to $7.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The $0.6 million decrease in expenses during the quarter was primarily driven by lower incentive fees, net of associated fee waivers, as a result of lower net investment income.

Net gain (loss) was ($4.6) million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments were ($3.3) million for the quarter. Other net gains (losses) totaled ($1.3) million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, comprised of net realized and unrealized losses on foreign currency forward contracts and other foreign currency transactions of ($0.3) million, and ($1.0) million in losses on the extinguishment of debt, which represented the unamortized deferred financing costs on the SBA debentures at the time of their repayment.

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations was $0.8 million, or $0.04 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.32 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2022, the Company had $7.3 million in cash, $188.3 million of debt outstanding on its revolving credit facility and $130.0 million of debt outstanding on its 2026 Notes. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $66.7 million available for additional borrowings on its revolving credit facility, subject to borrowing base availability.

SBIC Subsidiary

On March 1, 2022, utilizing a borrowing on the Company’s revolving credit facility and available cash, Monroe Capital Corporation SBIC LP (“MRCC SBIC”) repaid all of its remaining SBA debentures and transferred its positions to MRCC. Additionally, the SBA approved the surrender its license to operate as an SBIC and on March 31, 2022, the subsidiary was dissolved. While the repayment of the SBA debentures increased the level of regulatory leverage at MRCC, it reduced total consolidated leverage, all other things being equal. This should reduce the drag associated with the restricted cash balances historically held at MRCC SBIC and positively impact net investment income and earnings going forward.

MRCC Senior Loan Fund

MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, LLC (“SLF”) is a joint venture with Life Insurance Company of the Southwest (“LSW”), an affiliate of National Life Insurance Company. SLF invests primarily in senior secured loans to middle market companies in the United States. The Company and LSW have each committed $50.0 million of capital to the joint venture. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had made net capital contributions of $42.2 million in SLF with a fair value of $40.2 million, as compared to net capital contributions of $42.2 million in SLF with a fair value of $41.1 million at December 31, 2021. During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company received an income distribution from SLF of $0.9 million, compared to the $1.0 million received during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The SLF’s underlying investments are loans to middle-market borrowers that are generally larger than the rest of MRCC’s portfolio which is focused on lower middle-market companies. The SLF’s portfolio decreased value by 0.9% during the quarter, from 98.8% of amortized cost as of December 31, 2021 to 97.9% of amortized cost as of March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, SLF had total assets of $202.1 million (including investments at fair value of $195.3 million), total liabilities of $121.7 million (including borrowings under the $175.0 million secured revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A. (the “SLF Credit Facility”) of $120.1 million) and total members’ capital of $80.4 million. As of December 31, 2021, SLF had total assets of $194.6 million (including investments at fair value of $189.1 million), total liabilities of $112.4 million (including borrowings under the SLF Credit Facility of $94.8 million) and total members’ capital of $82.2 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Net Investment Income

On a supplemental basis, the Company discloses Adjusted Net Investment Income (including on a per share basis) which is a financial measure that is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles of the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). Adjusted Net Investment Income represents net investment income, excluding the net capital gains incentive fee and income taxes. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company. The management agreement with the Company’s advisor provides that a capital gains incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to realized capital gains (but not unrealized capital gains) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized and unrealized capital losses for such year. Management believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income is a useful indicator of operations exclusive of any net capital gains incentive fee as net investment income does not include gains associated with the capital gains incentive fee.

The following table provides a reconciliation from net investment income (the most comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted Net Investment Income for the periods presented:

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount Per Share Amount Amount Per Share Amount (in thousands, except per share data) Net investment income $ 5,398 $ 0.25 $ 5,373 $ 0.25 Net capital gains incentive fee – – – – Income taxes, including excise taxes 19 – 28 – Adjusted Net Investment Income $ 5,417 $ 0.25 $ 5,401 $ 0.25

Adjusted Net Investment Income may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, as it is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and therefore may be defined differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Investment Income should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

For a more detailed discussion of the financial and other information included in this press release, please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 to be filed with the SEC (www.sec.gov) on May 3, 2022.

MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Investments, at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments $ 414,135 $ 430,287 Non-controlled affiliate company investments 91,644 90,281 Controlled affiliate company investments 40,210 41,125 Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of: $563,635 and $576,178, respectively) 545,989 561,693 Cash 7,337 2,622 Restricted cash – 15,459 Unrealized gain on foreign currency forward contracts 365 781 Interest receivable 10,431 9,476 Other assets 720 427 Total assets 564,842 590,458 LIABILITIES Debt: Revolving credit facility 188,300 151,045 2026 Notes 130,000 130,000 SBA debentures payable – 56,900 Total debt 318,300 337,945 Less: Unamortized deferred financing costs (4,154 ) (5,794 ) Total debt, less unamortized deferred financing costs 314,146 332,151 Interest payable 1,203 3,304 Management fees payable 2,288 2,454 Incentive fees payable – 435 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,269 2,643 Directors’ fees payable 35 – Total liabilities 319,941 340,987 Net assets $ 244,901 $ 249,471 ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 21,666 and 21,666 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 22 $ 22 Capital in excess of par value 298,687 298,687 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings (53,808 ) (49,238 ) Total net assets $ 244,901 $ 249,471 Net asset value per share $ 11.30 $ 11.51





MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) For the quarter ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Investment income: Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments: Interest income $ 8,655 $ 8,574 Payment-in-kind interest income 657 550 Dividend income 64 116 Fee income – 166 Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments 9,376 9,406 Non-controlled affiliate company investments: Interest income 1,006 925 Payment-in-kind interest income 1,164 1,444 Dividend income 45 203 Fee income – 36 Total investment income from non-controlled affiliate company investments 2,215 2,608 Controlled affiliate company investments: Dividend income 900 1,025 Total investment income from controlled affiliate company investments 900 1,025 Total investment income 12,491 13,039 Operating expenses: Interest and other debt financing expenses 3,922 3,855 Base management fees 2,343 2,454 Incentive fees 408 862 Professional fees 280 283 Administrative service fees 330 337 General and administrative expenses 219 239 Directors’ fees 35 35 Expenses before base management fee and incentive fee waivers 7,537 8,065 Base management fee waivers (55 ) – Incentive fee waivers (408 ) (427 ) Total expenses, net of base management fee and incentive fee waivers 7,074 7,638 Net investment income before income taxes 5,417 5,401 Income taxes, including excise taxes 19 28 Net investment income 5,398 5,373 Net gain (loss): Net realized gain (loss): Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments (103 ) (7,659 ) Non-controlled affiliate company investments – (5,387 ) Extinguishment of debt (1,039 ) – Foreign currency forward contracts 12 7 Foreign currency and other transactions (9 ) (1 ) Net realized gain (loss) (1,139 ) (13,040 ) Net change in unrealized gain (loss): Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments (1,857 ) 7,682 Non-controlled affiliate company investments (389 ) 7,123 Controlled affiliate company investments (915 ) (206 ) Foreign currency forward contracts (416 ) (82 ) Foreign currency and other transactions 165 (15 ) Net change in unrealized gain (loss) (3,412 ) 14,502 Net gain (loss) (4,551 ) 1,462 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 847 $ 6,835 Per common share data: Net investment income per share – basic and diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share – basic and diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.32 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 21,666 21,599

Additional Supplemental Information:

The composition of the Company’s investment income was as follows (in thousands):

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest income $ 9,085 $ 8,833 Payment-in-kind interest income 1,821 1,994 Dividend income 1,009 1,344 Fee income – 202 Prepayment gain (loss) 198 421 Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums 378 245 Total investment income $ 12,491 $ 13,039

The composition of the Company’s interest expense and other debt financing expenses was as follows (in thousands):

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Interest expense – revolving credit facility $ 1,474 $ 1,328 Interest expense – 2026 Notes 1,555 1,543 Interest expense – SBA debentures 292 456 Amortization of deferred financing costs 601 528 Total interest and other debt financing expenses $ 3,922 $ 3,855

