Monroe Capital Corporation BDC Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Monroe Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: MRCC) (“Monroe”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Except where the context suggests otherwise, the terms “Monroe,” “we,” “us,” “our,” and “Company” refer to Monroe Capital Corporation.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net Investment Income of $6.3 million, or $0.29 per share
  • Adjusted Net Investment Income (a non-GAAP measure described below) of $6.4 million, or $0.30 per share
  • Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $7.2 million, or $0.34 per share
  • Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of $246.7 million, or $11.45 per share
  • Paid quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on September 30, 2021

Chief Executive Officer Theodore L. Koenig commented, “We are pleased to report another quarter of strong financial results. During the third quarter, we reported our sixth consecutive quarterly increase in our Net Asset Value. Adjusted Net Investment Income for the quarter was in excess of our dividend and our new deal pipeline remains incredibly robust for both sponsored and non-sponsored transactions. Our current annual cash dividend yield to shareholders is approximately 9.7%﻿(1). The M&A market continues to be very active, and as a significant player in providing private credit in the lower middle market we remain well positioned to support our clients’ capital needs. As always, we continue to be focused on the interests of our shareholders and will remain focused on generation of Net Investment Income, preservation of capital and creation of shareholder value.”

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company affiliate of the award winning private credit investment firm and lender, Monroe Capital LLC.

(1) Based on an annualized dividend and closing share price as of November 1, 2021. 

Management Commentary

We are pleased to report Adjusted Net Investment Income of $6.4 million or $0.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. This compares with $5.3 million or $0.25 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. See Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Net Investment Income discussion below.

NAV increased by $0.09 per share, or 0.8%, to $246.7 million or $11.45 per share as of September 30, 2021, compared to $244.8 million or $11.36 per share as of June 30, 2021. The NAV increase of $0.09 per share was primarily the result of net realized and unrealized gains on the portfolio of $0.05 per share and Net Investment Income in excess of the dividend paid during the quarter of $0.04 per share.

During the quarter, MRCC’s regulatory debt-to-equity leverage increased from 1.05 times debt-to-equity to 1.11 times debt-to equity. We continue to focus on managing our investment portfolio and selectively redeploying capital over time to modestly increase MRCC’s leverage.

Selected Financial Highlights
(in thousands, except per share data)

  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities data: (unaudited)
Investments, at fair value $ 553,744   $ 529,989
Total assets $ 579,451   $ 589,551
Net asset value $ 246,650   $ 244,797
Net asset value per share $ 11.45   $ 11.36
       
  For the quarter ended
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
Consolidated Statements of Operations data: (unaudited)
Net investment income $ 6,312   $ 5,157
Adjusted net investment income (2) $ 6,383   $ 5,310
Net gain (loss) $ 927   $ 6,173
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 7,239   $ 11,330
       
Per share data:      
Net investment income $ 0.29   $ 0.24
Adjusted net investment income (2) $ 0.30   $ 0.25
Net gain (loss) $ 0.05   $ 0.29
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 0.34   $ 0.53
       

______

(2)   See Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Net Investment Income below for a detailed description of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation from net investment income to Adjusted Net Investment Income. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company.

Portfolio Review

The Company had debt and equity investments in 97 portfolio companies, with a total fair value of $553.7 million as of September 30, 2021, as compared to debt and equity investments in 91 portfolio companies, with a total fair value of $530.0 million, as of June 30, 2021. The Company’s portfolio consists primarily of first lien loans, representing 84.8% of the portfolio as of September 30, 2021, and 84.9% of the portfolio as of June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the weighted average contractual and effective yield on the Company’s debt and preferred equity investments was 7.9% and 7.9%, respectively, as compared to the weighted average contractual and effective yield of 7.6% and 7.6%, respectively, as of June 30, 2021. Portfolio yield is calculated only on the portion of the portfolio that has a contractual coupon and therefore does not account for dividends on equity investments (other than preferred equity). As of September 30, 2021, 3.1% of the Company’s total investments at fair value were on non-accrual as compared to 5.0% as of June 30, 2021.

Financial Review

Net Investment Income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $6.3 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.24 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted Net Investment Income was $6.4 million, or $0.30 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.25 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $15.2 million, compared to $12.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Investment income for the quarter included $1.7 million in additional interest and dividend income as certain investments were returned to accrual status due to improvements in underlying credit performance. Total expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $8.9 million, compared to $7.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The $1.7 million increase in expenses during the quarter was primarily due to an increase in incentive fees resulting from improved Net Investment Income performance.

Net gain (loss) was $0.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $6.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments were $0.6 million for the quarter. Other net gains (losses) totaled $0.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, comprised of net realized and unrealized gains on foreign currency forward contracts and other foreign currency transactions of $0.6 million, partially offset by $0.3 million in losses on the extinguishment of debt, which represented the unamortized deferred financing costs on the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) debentures at the time of their redemption.

Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations was $7.2 million, or $0.34 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $11.3 million, or $0.53 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At September 30, 2021, the Company had $7.0 million in cash, $8.0 million in restricted cash at Monroe Capital Corporation SBIC LP (“MRCC SBIC”), $144.4 million of debt outstanding on its revolving credit facility, $130.0 million of debt outstanding on its 2026 Notes, and $56.9 million in outstanding SBA debentures. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had approximately $110.6 million available for additional borrowings on its revolving credit facility, subject to borrowing base availability.

SBIC Subsidiary

As of September 30, 2021, MRCC SBIC had $57.6 million in leverageable capital, $8.0 million in cash and $93.3 million in investments at fair value. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $56.9 million in SBA debentures outstanding. On September 1, 2021, MRCC SBIC used available cash to repay $30.0 million in SBA debentures. This should reduce the drag associated with the large cash balance previously held at MRCC SBIC and positively impact net investment income and earnings going forward. As a result of exemptive relief granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the SBA debentures are excluded from the Company’s 150% asset coverage test under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

MRCC Senior Loan Fund

MRCC Senior Loan Fund I, LLC (“SLF”) is a joint venture with Life Insurance Company of the Southwest (“LSW”), an affiliate of National Life Insurance Company. SLF invests primarily in senior secured loans to middle market companies in the United States. The Company and LSW have each committed $50.0 million of capital to the joint venture. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had made net capital contributions of $42.2 million in SLF with a fair value of $41.3 million, as compared to net capital contributions of $42.2 million in SLF with a fair value of $41.4 million at June 30, 2021. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company received an income distribution from SLF of $1.0 million, compared to the $1.1 million received during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The SLF’s underlying investments are loans to middle-market borrowers that are generally larger than the rest of MRCC’s portfolio which is focused on lower middle-market companies. The SLF’s portfolio decreased value by 0.1% during the quarter, from 99.2% of amortized cost as of June 30, 2021 to 99.1% of amortized cost as of September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, SLF had total assets of $196.6 million (including investments at fair value of $192.5 million), total liabilities of $114.0 million (including borrowings under the $170.0 million secured revolving credit facility with Capital One, N.A. (the “SLF Credit Facility”) of $104.6 million) and total members’ capital of $82.6 million. As of June 30, 2021, SLF had total assets of $199.8 million (including investments at fair value of $196.5 million), total liabilities of $117.0 million (including borrowings under the SLF Credit Facility of $117.8 million) and total members’ capital of $82.8 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Net Investment Income

On a supplemental basis, the Company discloses Adjusted Net Investment Income (including on a per share basis) which is a financial measure that is calculated and presented on a basis of methodology other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles of the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). Adjusted Net Investment Income represents net investment income, excluding the net capital gains incentive fee and income taxes. The Company uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally in analyzing financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing results and trends for the Company. The management agreement with the Company’s advisor provides that a capital gains incentive fee is determined and paid annually with respect to realized capital gains (but not unrealized capital gains) to the extent such realized capital gains exceed realized and unrealized capital losses for such year. Management believes that Adjusted Net Investment Income is a useful indicator of operations exclusive of any net capital gains incentive fee as net investment income does not include gains associated with the capital gains incentive fee.

The following table provides a reconciliation from net investment income (the most comparable GAAP measure) to Adjusted Net Investment Income for the periods presented:

  For the quarter ended
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
  Amount   Per Share Amount   Amount   Per Share Amount
  (in thousands, except per share data)
Net investment income $ 6,312   $ 0.29   $ 5,157   $ 0.24
Net capital gains incentive fee              
Income taxes, including excise taxes   71     0.01     153     0.01
Adjusted Net Investment Income $ 6,383   $ 0.30   $ 5,310   $ 0.25
               

Adjusted Net Investment Income may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, as it is a non-GAAP financial measure that is not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and therefore may be defined differently by other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Investment Income should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these operating and financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. The webcast will be hosted on a webcast link located in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.monroebdc.com/events.cfm. To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 312-8807 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Please reference conference ID #8563556.

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

For a more detailed discussion of the financial and other information included in this press release, please also refer to the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to be filed with the SEC (www.sec.gov) on November 2, 2021.

MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(in thousands, except per share data)
         
    September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
    (unaudited)
ASSETS      
Investments, at fair value:      
  Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments $ 416,667     $ 379,045  
  Non-controlled affiliate company investments   95,746       109,559  
  Controlled affiliate company investments   41,331       41,385  
  Total investments, at fair value (amortized cost of: $582,828 and $569,165, respectively)   553,744       529,989  
Cash   7,031       21,129  
Restricted cash   8,045       29,545  
Unrealized gain on foreign currency forward contracts   863       333  
Interest receivable   9,389       6,900  
Other assets   379       1,655  
          Total assets   579,451       589,551  
         
LIABILITIES      
Debt:      
  Revolving credit facility   144,425       126,668  
  2026 Notes   130,000       130,000  
  SBA debentures payable   56,900       86,900  
  Total debt   331,325       343,568  
  Less: Unamortized deferred financing costs   (6,318 )     (7,178 )
  Total debt, less unamortized deferred financing costs   325,007       336,390  
Interest payable   1,334       3,989  
Management fees payable   2,399       2,327  
Incentive fees payable   1,578        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   2,448       2,048  
Directors’ fees payable   35        
          Total liabilities   332,801       344,754  
          Net assets $ 246,650     $ 244,797  
         
ANALYSIS OF NET ASSETS      
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 21,544 and 21,544 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 22     $ 22  
Capital in excess of par value   297,586       297,586  
Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings   (50,958 )     (52,811 )
          Total net assets $ 246,650     $ 244,797  
Net asset value per share $ 11.45     $ 11.36  
         

MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
       
  For the quarter ended
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
  (unaudited)
Investment income:      
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments:      
Interest income $ 8,495     $ 8,079  
Payment-in-kind interest income   405       227  
Dividend income   234       30  
Fee income   288       300  
Total investment income from non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments   9,422       8,636  
Non-controlled affiliate company investments:      
Interest income   1,561       1,102  
Payment-in-kind interest income   2,508       1,507  
Dividend income   698       44  
Total investment income from non-controlled affiliate company investments   4,767       2,653  
Controlled affiliate company investments:      
Dividend income   1,025       1,075  
Total investment income from controlled affiliate company investments   1,025       1,075  
Total investment income   15,214       12,364  
       
Operating expenses:      
Interest and other debt financing expenses   3,924       3,842  
Base management fees   2,399       2,327  
Incentive fees   1,578       420  
Professional fees   264       240  
Administrative service fees   327       337  
General and administrative expenses   304       269  
Directors’ fees   35       39  
Expenses before incentive fee waivers   8,831       7,474  
Incentive fee waivers         (420 )
Total expenses, net of incentive fee waivers   8,831       7,054  
Net investment income before income taxes   6,383       5,310  
Income taxes, including excise taxes   71       153  
Net investment income   6,312       5,157  
       
Net gain (loss):      
Net realized gain (loss):      
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments   (9,435 )     909  
Extinguishment of debt   (336 )      
Foreign currency forward contracts   20       (37 )
Foreign currency and other transactions   (880 )      
Net realized gain (loss)   (10,631 )     872  
       
Net change in unrealized gain (loss):      
Non-controlled/non-affiliate company investments   11,222       4,243  
Non-controlled affiliate company investments   (1,076 )     705  
Controlled affiliate company investments   (54 )     318  
Foreign currency forward contracts   530       112  
Foreign currency and other transactions   936       (77 )
Net change in unrealized gain (loss)   11,558       5,301  
       
Net gain (loss)   927       6,173  
       
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 7,239     $ 11,330  
       
Per common share data:      
Net investment income per share – basic and diluted $ 0.29     $ 0.24  
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share – basic and diluted $ 0.34     $ 0.53  
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted   21,544       21,361  
       

Additional Supplemental Information:

The composition of the Company’s investment income was as follows (in thousands):

  For the quarter ended
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
       
Interest income $ 9,444   $ 8,500
Payment-in-kind interest income   2,913     1,734
Dividend income   1,957     1,149
Fee income   288     300
Prepayment gain (loss)   372     416
Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums   240     265
Total investment income $ 15,214   $ 12,364
       

The composition of the Company’s interest expense and other debt financing expenses was as follows (in thousands):

  For the quarter ended
  September 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
       
Interest expense – revolving credit facility $ 1,209   $ 1,051
Interest expense – 2026 Notes   1,544     1,544
Interest expense – SBA debentures   632     710
Amortization of deferred financing costs   539     537
Total interest and other debt financing expenses $ 3,924   $ 3,842
       

ABOUT MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit www.monroecap.com.

ABOUT MONROE CAPITAL LLC
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Global M&A Network as the 2021 Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; Private Debt Investor as the 2020 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2020 Lender of the Year, and 2020 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company’s control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

SOURCE:         Monroe Capital Corporation

Investor Contact: Aaron D. Peck
  Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer
  Monroe Capital Corporation
  (312) 523-2363
  Email: apeck@monroecap.com
   
Media Contact: Caroline Collins
  BackBay Communications
  (617) 963-0065
  Email: caroline.collins@backbaycommunications.com

