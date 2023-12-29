Two were part of group skiing off-piste with instructor when avalanche occurredA British woman and her son are reported to have died in the French Alps after an avalanche in the Mont Blanc mountain range.The two were part of a group reportedly skiing far outside the designated slopes with an instructor when the avalanche, measuring 400 metres wide, occurred at an altitude of 2,300 metres near the ski resort of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains in the Haute-Savoie on Wednesday. Continue reading…

