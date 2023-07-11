Health system simplifies process for medical providers to leverage its digital health portfolio, elevating the patient experience

MONTEREY, Calif., and SEATTLE, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced that Montage Health, a nonprofit family of organizations across Monterey County, Calif., is using Xealth’s digital health platform system-wide to power its digital strategy across several clinical lines. Centralizing tools, leveraging automation, and integration into care team workflows will enable faster and easier distribution of mobile apps, patient education and additional resources to promote greater wellbeing.

Digital health programs, including remote patient monitoring (RPM), help fill a necessary role in extending care options for patients, and making them simple to find and bring into treatment plans is essential for success. Centralizing these resources and integrating with Montage Health’s electronic health record (EHR) system, Xealth supports care teams by automating distribution to help elevate the patient care experience. Hospitals and providers also gain insight into how each tool is performing with patients.

“Montage Health works across our communities to keep people healthy and connected,” said Jill Reyes Tiongco, MD, FAMIA, chief medical information officer at Montage Health. “We currently have several digital programs that support our patients between visits. Xealth brings them all together across our system, increasing efficiencies by our clinical staff and enhancing the patient experience.”

Beginning with digital health programs that support orthopedics, behavioral health, patient education and consumer wellness, Montage Health care teams will benefit from the centralized, digital approach, that will reduce the time-consuming task of finding the right information for patients at the right time and improve its ability to measure program impact.

“Patients have been seeking more flexibility and health systems are under pressure to expand care teams without placing additional burdens on clinical staff,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “Digital health offers this simplicity without requiring significant resources. Xealth helps reduce steps for the provider, freeing them to do what they do best – care for their patients. We are thrilled to work with Montage Health, making it easier to leverage digital resources, and deepening the connection between patients and care teams.”

Xealth makes it easier for medical providers to order and monitor digital health solutions by integrating custom content management systems, third-party education and digital health vendors with the customer’s EHR system and patient portal.

About Montage Health

Montage Health is the local, nonprofit parent company of a family of organizations dedicated to improving lives by delivering exceptional care and inspiring the pursuit of optimal health. Through its subsidiaries and its partnerships with doctors and other clinicians, healthcare and community organizations, and, most importantly community members, Montage Health is dedicated to care that is coordinated across all care settings to meet each person’s goals and needs. Montage Health companies include Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, Montage Medical Group, Montage Health Foundation, Montage Wellness Center, Aspire Health, Ohana, and MoGo Urgent Care. For more information, visit www.montagehealth.org.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

