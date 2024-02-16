Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., suspended his bid for the Montana Senate on Thursday, telling Fox News Trump was a factor that led to his decision.

Rosendale, a notable conservative firebrand, announced he was running for Senate last Friday, in an effort to unseat Democrat Sen. Jon Tester.

Just six days later, Rosendale has withdrawn from the race as his bid stirred up the state’s Republican primary race where he was going to be challenging former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy for the nomi

[Read Full story at source]